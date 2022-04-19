Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 12:51:18 pm EDT
15.07 USD   +1.58%
12:35pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES APRIL CASH DISTRIBUTION - Form 8-K
PU
09:31aCross timbers royalty trust declares april cash distribution
PR
04/06CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES APRIL CASH DISTRIBUTION - Form 8-K

04/19/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES APRIL CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, April 19, 2022 - Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.156943 per unit, payable on May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record on April 29, 2022. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) 		Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

15,000 126,000 $ 83.31 $ 6.80

Prior Month Distribution (b)

16,000 71,000 $ 72.74 $ 5.21
(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

(b)

Average oil price per Bbl has been revised to $72.74, which had no impact on the unitholder distribution.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $63,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.4 million, including accrued interest of $575,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs of $72,000, including accrued interest of $1,000, were fully recovered on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Simmons Bank, Trustee

855-588-7839

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
12:35pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES APRIL CASH DISTRIBUTION - Form 8-K
PU
09:31aCross timbers royalty trust declares april cash distribution
PR
04/06CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting - Form 8-K
PU
04/06CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting
PR
03/29CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST TRUSTEE'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/29Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/21CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES MARCH CASH DISTRIBUTION - Form 8-K
PU
03/21Cross timbers royalty trust declares march cash distribution
PR
03/21Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution, Payable on April 14, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 89,0 M 89,0 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST29.41%89
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.35%134 102
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED58.43%78 071
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.83%72 190
CNOOC LIMITED43.96%69 642
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.12%62 104