    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
  Report
08/19/2022
19.65 USD   +1.87%
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES AUGUST CASH DISTRIBUTION - Form 8-K

08/19/2022 | 11:14am EDT
[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES AUGUST CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, August 19, 2022 - Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.230619 per unit, payable on September 15, 2022, to unitholders of record on August 31, 2022. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) 		Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

13,000 107,000 $ 108.03 $ 9.42

Prior Month Distribution

15,000 108,000 $ 93.55 $ 7.84

(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $95,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.0 million, including accrued interest of $605,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Simmons Bank, Trustee

855-588-7839

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
