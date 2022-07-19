Log in
    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:50 2022-07-19 am EDT
17.84 USD   +4.63%
09:26aCross timbers royalty trust declares july cash distribution
PR
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES JULY CASH DISTRIBUTION - Form 8-K

07/19/2022 | 11:44am EDT
[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES JULY CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, July 19, 2022 - Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.191690 per unit, payable on August 12, 2022, to unitholders of record on July 29, 2022. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) 		Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

15,000 108,000 $ 93.55 $ 7.84

Prior Month Distribution

14,000 284,000 $ 87.02 $ 6.59

(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Prior Month Distribution

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that out of period gas revenues attributable to non-operated properties in the New Mexico Royalty Interest net profits interests contributed to a higher cash distribution in the prior month.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $99,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.1 million, including accrued interest of $597,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Simmons Bank, Trustee

855-588-7839

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
