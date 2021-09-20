Log in
    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES SEPTEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION (Form 8-K)

09/20/2021 | 10:42am EDT
[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES SEPTEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, September 20, 2021 - Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.162571 per unit, payable on October 15, 2021, to unitholders of record on September 30, 2021. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) 		Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

14,000 134,000 $ 68.14 $ 6.53

Prior Month Distribution

15,000 77,000 $ 62.74 $ 5.00
(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $56,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.7 million, including accrued interest of $496,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Simmons Bank, Trustee

855-588-7839

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
