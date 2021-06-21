Log in
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES JUNE CASH DISTRIBUTION (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 06:13am EDT
[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES JUNE CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, June 18, 2021 - Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.104054 per unit, payable on July 15, 2021, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2021. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) 		Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

13,000 47,000 $ 78.77 $ 7.15

Prior Month Distribution

13,000 67,000 $ 57.03 $ 5.46
(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $77,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.8 million, including accrued interest of $473,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Simmons Bank, Trustee

855-588-7839

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
