Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : DECLARES MAY CASH DISTRIBUTION (Form 8-K)

05/18/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES MAY CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, May 18, 2021 - Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.077704 per unit, payable on June 14, 2021, to unitholders of record on May 28, 2021. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) 		Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

13,000 67,000 $ 57.03 $ 5.46

Prior Month Distribution

23,000 104,000 $ 45.28 $ 3.93
(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $31,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.7 million, including accrued interest of $466,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Simmons Bank, Trustee

855-588-7839

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
12:40pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : DECLARES MAY CASH DISTRIBUTION (Form 8-K)
PU
12:39pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
09:31aCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Declares May Cash Distribution
PR
05/14CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/20CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/20CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Declares April Cash Distribution
PR
04/13CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
03/19CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
03/19CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST  : Declares March Cash Distribution
PR
02/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Surging as WTI Crude Nears $60 a Barrel
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,31 M - -
Net income 2020 4,67 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 9,46%
Capitalization 61,1 M 61,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 8,54x
EV / Sales 2020 9,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST23.67%61
CONOCOPHILLIPS45.79%78 671
EOG RESOURCES, INC.70.64%49 665
CNOOC LIMITED18.94%49 096
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.41%41 548
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY37.90%39 284