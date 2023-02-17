Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52:41 2023-02-17 pm EST
26.99 USD   -9.02%
12:36pCross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
09:26aCross timbers royalty trust declares february cash distribution
PR
01/20Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution to the Holders of Its Units of Beneficial Interest, Payable on February 14, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

02/17/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES FEBRUARY CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, February 17, 2023 - Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.114609 per unit, payable on March 14, 2023, to unitholders of record on February 28, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) 		Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

11,000 100,000 $ 76.96 $ 7.80

Prior Month Distribution

13,000 618,000 $ 82.06 $ 4.32

(a)   Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Prior Month Distribution

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that out of period adjustments made by a remitter in the New Mexico Royalty Interest net profits interests had a significant impact on the gas sales volume and average price reported in the January 2023 distribution.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $6,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests, primarily due to timing of receipts. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $1,802,000, including accrued interest of $665,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $121,000 on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests, primarily due to drilling costs from the Hewitt Unit and timing of receipts. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests total $997,000, including accrued interest of $16,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Argent Trust Company, Trustee

855-588-7839

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 17:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
12:36pCross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
09:26aCross timbers royalty trust declares february cash distribution
PR
01/20Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution to the Holders of Its Units of B..
CI
01/20Cross timbers royalty trust declares january cash distribution
PR
2022Cross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
2022Cross timbers royalty trust declares december cash distribution
PR
2022Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares December Cash Distribution, Payable on January 17,..
CI
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Pare Slide Ahead of Friday Close
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Sinking as WTI Crude Oil Drops Below $80 Per ..
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,44 M - -
Net income 2021 6,67 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,82 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 9,71%
Capitalization 178 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,05x
EV / Sales 2021 9,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST16.59%178
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.84%322 086
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.17%132 617
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.76%73 506
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%68 963
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.64%64 766