Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:00:18 2023-03-21 pm EDT
15.96 USD   +13.00%
12:41pCross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
12:34pCross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:26aCross timbers royalty trust declares march cash distribution
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

03/21/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE]

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

DECLARES MARCH CASH DISTRIBUTION

Dallas, Texas, March 21, 2023 - Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.179256 per unit, payable on April 14, 2023, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales
Volumes (a) Average Price
Oil
(Bbls) 		Gas
(Mcf) 		Oil
(per Bbl) 		Gas
(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

19,000 93,000 $ 81.55 $ 10.25

Prior Month Distribution

11,000 100,000 $ 76.96 $ 7.80
(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $34,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests, primarily due to timing of receipts. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $1,847,000, including accrued interest of $676,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $391,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests total $612,000, including accrued interest of $22,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

* * *

Contact:

Nancy Willis

Vice President

Argent Trust Company, Trustee

855-588-7839

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
12:41pCross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
12:34pCross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
09:26aCross timbers royalty trust declares march cash distribution
PR
02/17Cross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
02/17Cross timbers royalty trust declares february cash distribution
PR
02/17Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares February Cash Distribution, Payable on March 14, 2..
CI
01/20Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution to the Holders of Its Units of B..
CI
01/20Cross timbers royalty trust declares january cash distribution
PR
2022Cross Timbers Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
2022Cross timbers royalty trust declares december cash distribution
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,44 M - -
Net income 2021 6,67 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,82 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 9,71%
Capitalization 84,7 M 84,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,05x
EV / Sales 2021 9,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST-44.50%85
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.88%294 734
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.51%117 198
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%68 539
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-18.58%61 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.34%56 618