    CAPL   US22758A1051

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  
CrossAmerica Partners LP : Amendment To Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

07/29/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On July 28, 2021, CrossAmerica Partners LP (the 'Partnership') entered into an amendment (the 'Amendment') to its Credit Agreement, dated as of April 1, 2019 (as previously amended by the First Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated as of November 19, 2019, the 'Credit Agreement'), among the Partnership and Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services, Inc., as borrowers, the guarantors from time to time party thereto, the lenders from time to time party thereto and Citizens Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. The Amendment, among other things, (i) amended certain provisions relating to unrestricted subsidiaries, (ii) increased the maximum level for the consolidated leverage ratio financial covenant to 6.00 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarters ending September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, 5.75 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022, 5.50 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022, and 5.25 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022, after which the maximum level generally reverts to 4.75 to 1.00 unless in a specified acquisition period or a qualified note offering has occurred, and (iii) modified the applicable margin for borrowings under the Credit Agreement (as amended by the Amendment), such that borrowings will bear interest, at the Partnership's option, at either LIBOR plus a margin ranging from 1.50% to 3.00% per annum or base rate plus a margin ranging from 0.50% to 2.00% per annum (in each case depending on the Partnership's consolidated leverage ratio).

The Amendment will be filed as an exhibit to Partnership's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Disclaimer

CrossAmerica Partners LP published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:53:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 614 M - -
Net income 2021 31,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 766 M 766 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 76,5%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles M. Nifong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph V. Topper Chairman
David F. Hrinak Vice President-Operations
John B. Reilly Vice Chairman
Justin A. Gannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP17.82%766
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%10 495
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-3.69%4 856
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD-14.58%4 336
RUBIS-10.82%4 155
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.10.55%2 725