CrossAmerica Partners LP : Amendment To Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On July 28, 2021, CrossAmerica Partners LP (the 'Partnership') entered into an amendment (the 'Amendment') to its Credit Agreement, dated as of April 1, 2019 (as previously amended by the First Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated as of November 19, 2019, the 'Credit Agreement'), among the Partnership and Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services, Inc., as borrowers, the guarantors from time to time party thereto, the lenders from time to time party thereto and Citizens Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. The Amendment, among other things, (i) amended certain provisions relating to unrestricted subsidiaries, (ii) increased the maximum level for the consolidated leverage ratio financial covenant to 6.00 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarters ending September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, 5.75 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022, 5.50 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022, and 5.25 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022, after which the maximum level generally reverts to 4.75 to 1.00 unless in a specified acquisition period or a qualified note offering has occurred, and (iii) modified the applicable margin for borrowings under the Credit Agreement (as amended by the Amendment), such that borrowings will bear interest, at the Partnership's option, at either LIBOR plus a margin ranging from 1.50% to 3.00% per annum or base rate plus a margin ranging from 0.50% to 2.00% per annum (in each case depending on the Partnership's consolidated leverage ratio).

The Amendment will be filed as an exhibit to Partnership's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.