  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CrossAmerica Partners LP
  News
  Summary
    CAPL   US22758A1051

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
20.81 USD   +0.39%
CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability

09/16/2022 | 06:46am EDT
Allentown, PA, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability

ALLENTOWN, PA, September 16, 2022 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”) today announced that its 2021 Tax Package for Schedule K-3 is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at https://partnerdatalink.com/CrossAmerica. The Partnership will also mail a 2021 Schedule K-3 to any unitholder making a request for a physical copy. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may also contact Partner DataLink via email at CrossAmericak1help@deloitte.com or via phone at (855) 820-0421, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST, or visit the Partnership's website at https://www.crossamericapartners.com/ under "Investors >> K-1 Tax Info.”

Certain unitholders (including, for example, foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance. All unitholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor about their particular tax considerations.  

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,750 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 210-742-8316
rpalmer@caplp.com


Analyst Recommendations on CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 087 M - -
Net income 2022 39,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 789 M 789 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 9,79%
Chart CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
CrossAmerica Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,81
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles M. Nifong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maura E. Topper Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph V. Topper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bob Brecker Executive Vice President-Operations
Keenan D. Lynch Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP9.18%789
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-0.93%8 692
PETRONAS DAGANGAN3.20%4 657
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED18.30%2 889
RUBIS-7.96%2 486
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-32.01%1 983