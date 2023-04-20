Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CrossAmerica Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   US22758A1051

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
21.75 USD   -1.09%
05:52pCrossAmerica Partners Keeps Quarterly Distribution at $0.525 a Unit, Payable May 10 to Holders of Record May 3
MT
05:34pCrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
GL
05:10pCrossamerica Partners Lp : Maintains Quarterly Distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

04/20/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

Allentown, PA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

  • Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2023

ALLENTOWN, PA (April 20, 2023) – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2023 (annualized $2.10 per unit). The distribution attributable to the first quarter is payable on May 10, 2023 to all unitholders of record on May 3, 2023.

CrossAmerica will host a conference call on May 9th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released after the market closes on Monday, May 8.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target," "plan" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Forms 10-Q or Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on CrossAmerica's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4. Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Contact – Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000


All news about CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
05:52pCrossAmerica Partners Keeps Quarterly Distribution at $0.525 a Unit, Payable May 10 to ..
MT
05:34pCrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
GL
05:10pCrossamerica Partners Lp : Maintains Quarterly Distribution
PU
04/17CrossAmerica Partners to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 8
GL
04/17CrossAmerica Partners to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 8
AQ
04/03CrossAmerica Partners Secures $925 Million Credit Facility
MT
04/03CrossAmerica Partners Enters into a New $925 Million Credit Facility
GL
04/03CrossAmerica Partners Enters into a New $925 Million Credit Facility
AQ
04/03Crossamerica Partners Lp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Ma..
AQ
04/03CrossAmerica Partners LP and Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services, Inc. enter into an Amended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 525 M - -
Net income 2023 33,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 9,55%
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
CrossAmerica Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,99
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles M. Nifong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maura E. Topper Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph V. Topper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bob Brecker Executive Vice President-Operations
Keenan D. Lynch Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP10.89%834
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-7.56%7 737
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.83%4 908
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C. ("WOQOD")-8.19%4 501
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED13.92%3 225
RUBIS6.10%2 943
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer