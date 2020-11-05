Log in
CrossAmerica Partners LP : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

11/05/2020 | 08:47am EST

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

November 2020

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

November 2020

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking

statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

CrossAmerica Business Overview

Charles Nifong, CEO & President

3

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call November 2020

Third Quarter Operating Results

OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months ended

September 30,

(in thousands, except for per gallon amounts)

% Change

2020

2019

Total Volume of Gallons Distributed

327,367

260,287

26%

Wholesale Fuel Margin per Gallon

$0.094

$0.080

18%

Wholesale Fuel Gross Profit

$30,686

$20,843

47%

Rental Gross Profit (Net) (Wholesale & Retail)

$13,711

$15,918

(14%)

Operating Expenses

$27,508

$12,978

112%

General & Administrative Expenses

$5,363

$3,937

36%

Net Income

$21,205

$7,165

196%

Adjusted EBITDA

$29,964

$28,951

3%

Distributable Cash Flow

$29,742

$25,745

16%

  • Volumes benefited from recent transactions but impacted by COVID-19 throughout the quarter
  • Wholesale fuel gross profit driven by both an increase in volume and strong fuel margin per gallon
  • Rental gross profit down due to termination of leases in connection with acquisition of retail and wholesale assets
  • Increase in expenses reflect closed asset exchanges and acquisitions

Note: See the reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow (or "DCF") to net income

4

and the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in the appendix of this presentation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CrossAmerica Partners LP published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 13:46:01 UTC

