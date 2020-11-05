CrossAmerica Partners LP : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking
CrossAmerica Business Overview
Charles Nifong, CEO & President
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call November 2020
Third Quarter Operating Results
OPERATING RESULTS
Three Months ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except for per gallon amounts)
% Change
2020
2019
Total Volume of Gallons Distributed
327,367
260,287
26%
Wholesale Fuel Margin per Gallon
$0.094
$0.080
18%
Wholesale Fuel Gross Profit
$30,686
$20,843
47%
Rental Gross Profit (Net) (Wholesale & Retail)
$13,711
$15,918
(14%)
Operating Expenses
$27,508
$12,978
112%
General & Administrative Expenses
$5,363
$3,937
36%
Net Income
$21,205
$7,165
196%
Adjusted EBITDA
$29,964
$28,951
3%
Distributable Cash Flow
$29,742
$25,745
16%
Volumes benefited from recent transactions but impacted by COVID-19 throughout the quarter
Wholesale fuel gross profit driven by both an increase in volume and strong fuel margin per gallon
Rental gross profit down due to termination of leases in connection with acquisition of retail and wholesale assets
Increase in expenses reflect closed asset exchanges and acquisitions
Note: See the reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow (or "DCF") to net income
and the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in the appendix of this presentation.
