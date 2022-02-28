Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CrossAmerica Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   US22758A1051

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

02/28/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allentown, PA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Reported Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Income of $16.2 million and Net Income of $12.0 million compared to Operating Income of $8.1 million and Net Income of $9.0 million for the Fourth Quarter 2020
  • Generated Fourth Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $31.0 million, which were historical high levels for the Partnership, compared to Fourth Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $24.4 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $26.2 million
  • Reported Fourth Quarter 2021 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $49.4 million compared to $36.8 million of Gross Profit for the Fourth Quarter 2020, an increase of 34%
  • Reported Fourth Quarter 2021 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $32.1 million compared to $19.5 million of Gross Profit for the Fourth Quarter 2020, an increase of 64%
  • Generated Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $123.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $102.2 million compared to Full Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $107.4 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $102.5 million
  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.56 times for the Fourth Quarter 2021 compared to 1.32 times for the Fourth Quarter 2020 and for the Full Year 2021 was 1.28 times compared to 1.31 times for the comparable period of 2020
  • The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Fourth Quarter 2021  

Allentown, PA February 28, 2022 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“The Partnership generated strong fourth quarter results as it continued to execute on its strategic initiatives and integrate the sites acquired from 7-Eleven,” said Charles Nifong, CEO and President of CrossAmerica. “Our quarterly EBITDA and distribution coverage were the highest in the partnership’s history and demonstrate the cash generation potential of our portfolio. 2021 was an extremely active year for CrossAmerica, highlighted by our $263 million acquisition of sites from 7-Eleven. This acquisition, along with the continued execution of our long-term strategic plan, has provided the partnership a strong platform for success in 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Consolidated Results

CrossAmerica reported Operating Income of $16.2 million and Net Income of $12.0 million or earnings of $0.32 per diluted common unit for the fourth quarter 2021. For the same period in 2020, the Partnership reported Operating Income of $8.1 million and Net Income of $9.0 million or $0.24 per diluted common unit. The increase in both Operating and Net Income was primarily driven by the year-over-year increases in Operating Income in both the wholesale and retail segments with each segment benefiting from the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $24.4 million for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 51%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the increase in Operating Income in both the wholesale and retail segments, as mentioned above.

For the full year 2021, Operating Income was $36.1 million compared to Operating Income of $115.6 million for the full year 2020. Net Income was $21.7 million or $0.57 per diluted common unit for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to $107.5 million ($2.87 per diluted common unit) for the same period in 2020. During 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a $80.9 million gain on sale that was primarily driven by the sale of CrossAmerica’s 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply as part of its exchange transaction with Circle K. This was a significant driver for the decline in both Operating and Net Income for the full year 2021. This was partially offset by increases in Operating Income for both the wholesale and retail segments.

Adjusted EBITDA was $123.3 million for the full year 2021 compared to $107.4 million for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 15%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the Operating Income increases in both the wholesale and retail segments (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release).

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Wholesale Segment

During the fourth quarter 2021, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment generated $49.4 million in gross profit compared to $36.8 million in gross profit for the fourth quarter 2020, representing an increase of 34%. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 356.9 million gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.102 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $36.3 million. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 308.5 million gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.078 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $24.0 million. The 51% increase in motor fuel gross profit was driven by a 16% increase in fuel volume distributed and a 31% increase in fuel margin per gallon. The main drivers of the volume increase were the continued recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. The increase in fuel margin per gallon for the quarter was primarily driven by higher variable fuel margins due to market conditions and an increase in variably priced gallons distributed.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, CrossAmerica’s Wholesale segment generated $176.6 million in gross profit compared to $155.5 million in gross profit for the full year 2020, representing an increase of 14%. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 1.33 billion gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.092 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $122.2 million for the full year 2021. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 1.12 billion gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.092 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $102.8 million. The 19% increase in motor fuel gross profit was primarily driven by a 20% increase in volume as a result of the asset exchanges with Circle K, the CST Fuel Supply Exchange, the acquisition of retail and wholesale assets, the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven and the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Operating Income for the wholesale segment was $40.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $28.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 41%. As discussed above, the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by an increase in motor fuel gross profit, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses. For the full year 2021, Operating Income for the wholesale segment was $137.8 million compared to $123.5 million for the same period in 2020 or an increase of 12%. As discussed above, the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the increase in motor fuel gross profit.

Retail Segment

For the fourth quarter 2021, the retail segment reported motor fuel gross profit of $9.7 million. For the same period in 2020, CrossAmerica generated motor fuel gross profit of $5.5 million. The $4.2 million or 76% increase in motor fuel gross profit was attributable to increased volume and higher fuel margins for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. For the full year 2021, the Partnership’s motor fuel gross profit increased $15.1 million or 119%, attributable to realizing a higher average margin per gallon as the higher retail fuel margins at the Partnership’s company operated sites comprised a larger percentage of CrossAmerica’s overall retail fuel margins in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The retail segment sold 125.3 million of retail fuel gallons during the fourth quarter 2021, a 53% increase over the fourth quarter 2020. This increased volume resulted from the increase in company operated sites as a result of the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven as well as the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Same store fuel volume for the fourth quarter 2021 increased to 43.8 million gallons from 39.0 million during the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of 12%.

For the fourth quarter 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenues increased $6.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, as a result of the increase in company operated sites driven by the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. Same store merchandise sales decreased 1% for the fourth quarter 2021 when compared to the fourth quarter 2020.

For the full year 2021 when compared to the full year 2020, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenues increased $23.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively, as a result of the increase in company operated sites driven by the April 2020 acquisition of retail and wholesale assets and the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 26.0% for the full year 2020 to 26.4% in 2021.

Operating Income for the retail segment was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $0.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020, primarily as a result of changes in operations noted above. The increase of $4.1 million or 311% in Operating Income for the full year 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to the increase in overall gross profit offset by an increase in operating expenses associated with the acquisitions noted above.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

Distributable Cash Flow was $31.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to $26.2 million for the same period in 2020. The 18% increase in Distributable Cash Flow was primarily due to the increase in Operating Income in both the wholesale and retail segments partially offset by an increase in cash interest expense and current income taxes. The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the current quarter was 1.56 times compared to 1.32 times for the fourth quarter 2020.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, Distributable Cash Flow was $102.2 million compared to $102.5 million for the same period in 2020, relatively unchanged year-over-year. The full year 2020 Distributable Cash Flow benefited from a current tax benefit related primarily to bonus depreciation on eligible assets acquired in the asset exchanges and capital expenditures. The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.28 times for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 1.31 times for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release).

Divestment and Acquisition Activity

For the fourth quarter 2021, CrossAmerica sold nine non-core properties for $5.2 million in proceeds. For the full year 2021, the Partnership sold 32 non-core properties and received $14.0 million in proceeds.

On April 28, 2021, CrossAmerica entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement with 7-Eleven, pursuant to which the Partnership agreed to purchase certain assets related to the ownership and operations of 106 company operated sites (90 fee; 16 leased) located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S. for an aggregate purchase price of $263.0 million, excluding working capital and subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement. The assets were sold by 7-Eleven as part of a divestiture process in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the Speedway business from Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

CrossAmerica closed on the acquisition of the properties on a rolling basis of generally ten sites per week. Through December 31, 2021, CrossAmerica consummated the closing under the Asset Purchase Agreement of 103 Properties for a purchase price of $273.0 million, including inventory and other working capital. In February 2022, the Partnership closed on the final three properties for a purchase price of $3.6 million, a portion of which will be paid on or prior to February 8, 2027.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, CrossAmerica had $630.6 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility and $182.5 million outstanding under its JKM Credit Facility. As February 24, 2022, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $104.3 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. The
amount of availability under the JKM Credit Facility at February 24, 2022, after taking into consideration debt covenant
restrictions, was $14.2 million. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 5.1 times as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, CrossAmerica was in compliance with the financial covenants under its credit facilities.

Distributions

On January 20, 2022, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the fourth quarter 2021. As previously announced, the distribution was paid on February 10, 2022 to all unitholders of record as of February 3, 2022. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on March 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the passcode for both is 8674133#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). A slide presentation for the conference call will also be available on the investor section of the Partnership’s website. To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations. After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $7,648  $513 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $458 and $429, respectively  33,331   28,519 
Accounts receivable from related parties  1,149   931 
Inventory  46,100   23,253 
Assets held for sale  4,907   9,898 
Other current assets  13,180   11,707 
Total current assets  106,315   74,821 
Property and equipment, net  755,454   570,856 
Right-of-use assets, net  169,333   167,860 
Intangible assets, net  114,187   92,912 
Goodwill  100,464   88,764 
Other assets  24,389   19,129 
Total assets $1,270,142  $1,014,342 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $10,939  $2,631 
Current portion of operating lease obligations  34,832   31,958 
Accounts payable  67,173   63,978 
Accounts payable to related parties  7,679   5,379 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  20,682   23,267 
Motor fuel and sales taxes payable  22,585   19,735 
Total current liabilities  163,890   146,948 
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion  810,635   527,299 
Operating lease obligations, less current portion  140,149   141,380 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  12,341   15,022 
Asset retirement obligations  45,366   41,450 
Other long-term liabilities  41,203   32,575 
Total liabilities  1,213,584   904,674 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Equity:        
Common units—37,896,556 and 37,868,046 units issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively		  53,528   112,124 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  3,030   (2,456)
Total equity  56,558   109,668 
Total liabilities and equity $1,270,142  $1,014,342 

        CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP        

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

  (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Operating revenues (a) $1,077,519  $551,204  $3,579,259  $1,932,323 
Cost of sales (b)  996,259   494,726   3,302,306   1,720,196 
Gross profit  81,260   56,478   276,953   212,127 
                 
Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests           3,202 
Operating expenses:                
Operating expenses (c)  39,058   27,600   134,079   90,928 
General and administrative expenses  6,501   5,551   30,930   20,991 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  21,120   16,875   77,852   68,742 
Total operating expenses  66,679   50,026   242,861   180,661 
Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net  1,662   1,687   2,037   80,924 
Operating income  16,243   8,139   36,129   115,592 
Other income, net  125   145   544   503 
Interest expense  (5,949)  (3,404)  (18,244)  (16,587)
Income before income taxes  10,419   4,880   18,429   99,508 
Income tax benefit  (1,561)  (4,080)  (3,225)  (7,948)
Net income  11,980   8,960   21,654   107,456 
IDR distributions           (133)
Net income available to limited partners $11,980  $8,960  $21,654  $107,323 
                 
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per common unit $0.32  $0.24  $0.57  $2.87 
                 
Weighted-average common units:                
Basic common units  37,891,701   37,868,046   37,880,910   37,369,487 
Diluted common units (d)  37,913,003   37,868,046   37,884,124   37,369,487 
                 
Supplemental information:                
(a) Includes excise taxes of: $72,584  $45,500  $228,764  $141,429 
(a) Includes rent income of:  20,350   20,374   83,182   83,233 
(b) Includes rent expense of:  5,853   6,126   23,765   25,214 
(c) Includes rent expense of:  3,717   3,235   13,531   9,067 
(d) Diluted common units were not used in the calculation of diluted earnings per common unit for the 2020 periods because to do so would have been antidilutive. 

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Thousands of Dollars)

  For the Year Ended December 31, 
  2021  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income $21,654  $107,456  $18,076 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:		            
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  77,852   68,742   55,032 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  1,862   1,042   1,027 
Credit loss expense  253   1,210   362 
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense  (3,761)  (4,436)  3,569 
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  1,311   172   1,246 
(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net  (2,037)  (88,912)  1,648 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions  (1,666)  19,210   (8,633)
Net cash provided by operating activities  95,468   104,484   72,327 
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Principal payments received on notes receivable  793   974   1,098 
Proceeds from sale of assets  15,359   21,729   4,856 
Proceeds from sale of assets to Circle K     23,049   3,148 
Capital expenditures  (41,859)  (37,057)  (24,611)
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (272,983)  (28,244)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (298,690)  (19,549)  (15,509)
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities  194,895   106,180   114,300 
Repayments on revolving credit facilities  (77,500)  (112,000)  (93,300)
Borrowing under the Term Loan Facility  182,460       
Payments of finance lease obligations  (2,604)  (2,458)  (2,297)
Payment of deferred financing costs  (7,201)     (3,972)
Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights  (141)  (40)  (86)
Distributions paid to holders of the IDRs     (133)  (533)
Distributions paid on common units  (79,552)  (77,751)  (72,341)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  210,357   (86,202)  (58,229)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  7,135   (1,267)  (1,411)
             
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  513   1,780   3,191 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $7,648  $513  $1,780 

Segment Results

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts): 

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Gross profit:                
Motor fuel–third party $17,989  $15,142  $70,221  $55,864 
Motor fuel–intersegment and related party  18,306   8,898   51,939   46,921 
Motor fuel gross profit  36,295   24,040   122,160   102,785 
Rent gross profit  12,006   12,167   50,736   50,411 
Other revenues  1,063   639   3,721   2,344 
Total gross profit  49,364   36,846   176,617   155,540 
Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests (a)           3,202 
Operating expenses  (9,168)  (8,373)  (38,776)  (35,285)
Operating Income $40,196  $28,473  $137,841  $123,457 
Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (b)                
Motor fuel–third party                
Independent dealers (c)  666   687   666   687 
Lessee dealers (d)  637   658   637   658 
Total motor fuel distribution–third party sites  1,303   1,345   1,303   1,345 
Motor fuel–intersegment and related party                
Commission agents (Retail segment) (d)  198   208   198   208 
Company operated retail sites (Retail segment) (e)  252   150   252   150 
Total motor fuel distribution–intersegment
and related party sites		  450   358   450   358 
Motor fuel distribution sites (average during the period):                
Motor fuel-third party distribution  1,309   1,345   1,325   1,276 
Motor fuel-intersegment and related party distribution  451   364   389   336 
Total motor fuel distribution sites  1,760   1,709   1,714   1,612 
Volume of gallons distributed (in thousands)                
Third party  230,643   232,608   931,288   845,858 
Intersegment and related party  126,283   75,922   403,675   270,930 
Total volume of gallons distributed  356,926   308,530   1,334,963   1,116,788 
                 
Wholesale margin per gallon $0.102  $0.078  $0.092  $0.092 

(a)    Represents income from CrossAmerica’s former equity interest in CST Fuel Supply. The CST Fuel Supply Exchange closed on March 25, 2020.
(b)    In addition, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to 15 and 13 sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites, respectively.
(c)    The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to loss of contracts, most of which were lower margin, partially offset by the increase in independent dealer sites as a result of the real estate rationalization effort and the resulting reclassification of the site from a lessee dealer or commission site to an independent dealer site when CrossAmerica continues to supply the sites after divestiture.
(d)    The decrease in the lessee dealer and commission site counts were primarily attributable to the Partnership’s real estate rationalization effort.
(e)    The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 103 company operated sites acquired from 7-Eleven.

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the retail segment (thousands of dollars, except for

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Gross profit:                
Motor fuel $9,686  $5,515  $27,806  $12,691 
Merchandise (a)  17,241   10,357   55,117   32,046 
Rent  2,491   2,081   8,681   7,608 
Other revenue (a)  2,679   1,580   9,159   4,626 
Total gross profit  32,097   19,533   100,763   56,971 
Operating expenses  (29,890)  (19,227)  (95,303)  (55,643)
Operating income $2,207  $306  $5,460  $1,328 
                 
Retail sites (end of period):                
Commission agents (b)  198   208   198   208 
Company operated retail sites (c)  252   150   252   150 
Total system sites at the end of the period  450   358   450   358 
                 
Total system operating statistics:                
Average retail fuel sites during the period  451   359   389   306 
Volume of gallons sold (in thousands)  125,286   81,781   403,850   259,636 
                 
Commission agents statistics:                
Average retail fuel sites during the period  198   210   202   199 
                 
Company operated retail site statistics:                
Average retail fuel sites during the period  253   149   187   107 
Same store fuel volume (c)  43,760   39,009  n/a  n/a 
Same store merchandise sales (c) $37,419  $37,659  n/a  n/a 
Merchandise gross profit percentage  25.4%  25.8%  26.4%  26.0%

(a)    The decrease in the commission agents site count was primarily attributable to CrossAmerica’s real estate rationalization effort.
(b)    The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 103 company operated sites acquired from 7-Eleven.
(c)    Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales includes store and cigarette sales and excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Since CrossAmerica did not have any company operated sites in 2020, until the acquisition of retail and wholesale assets closed in April 2020, there are no same store metrics to present for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income available to the Partnership before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net, certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees and separation benefit costs associated with recent acquisitions, and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax benefit or expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of the CrossAmerica financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the CrossAmerica business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of the Partnership’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to the Partnership’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the Partnership’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income available to limited partners $11,980  $8,960  $21,654  $107,323 
Interest expense  5,949   3,404   18,244   16,587 
Income tax benefit  (1,561)  (4,080)  (3,225)  (7,948)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion  21,120   16,875   77,852   68,742 
EBITDA  37,488   25,159   114,525   184,704 
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  215   89   1,311   172 
(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a)  (1,662)  (1,687)  (2,037)  (80,924)
Acquisition-related costs (b)  959   886   9,461   3,464 
Adjusted EBITDA  37,000   24,447   123,260   107,416 
Cash interest expense  (5,269)  (3,144)  (16,382)  (15,545)
Sustaining capital expenditures (c)  (754)  (1,737)  (4,161)  (3,529)
Current income tax benefit (d)     6,674   (548)  14,126 
Distributable Cash Flow $30,977  $26,240  $102,169  $102,468 
Weighted average diluted common units  37,913   37,868   37,884   37,369 
Distributions paid per limited partner unit (e) $0.5250  $0.5250  $2.1000  $2.1000 
Distribution Coverage Ratio (f) 1.56x  1.32x  1.28x  1.31x 

        (a)    CrossAmerica recorded gains on the sale of sites in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort of $3.3 million and $6.4 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively. In 2020, CrossAmerica also recorded $19.3 million in gains on the sale of sites in connection with the asset exchange with Circle K and a $67.6 million gain on the sale of our 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply. Also in 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a loss on lease terminations, including the non-cash write-off of deferred rent income associated with these leases, of $10.9 million.
        (b)    Relates to certain acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.
        (c)    Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica’s long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain CrossAmerica’s sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.
        (d)    Consistent with prior divestitures, the current income tax benefit in 2020 excludes income tax incurred on the sale of sites. 2020 also include the tax benefit of 100% bonus depreciation on the eligible assets acquired in the asset exchanges with Circle K as well as certain dispenser upgrades and rebranding costs.
        (e)    On January 20, 2022, the Board approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution was paid on February 10, 2022 to all unitholders of record on February 3, 2022.
        (f)    The distribution coverage ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted-average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,750 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contact

Investor Relations:      Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 210-742-8316

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
05:51pCrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
GL
05:51pCrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
GL
02/02CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/20CrossAmerica Partners Keeps Quarterly Distribution at $0.525 a Unit, Payable Feb. 10 to..
MT
01/20CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Maintains Quarterly Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
01/20CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/20CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
AQ
01/20CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution, Payable on February 10, 2022
CI
01/14CrossAmerica Partners to Announce Fourth Quarter/Year-End 2021 Earnings Results on Feb..
AQ
2021Wells Fargo Adjusts CrossAmerica Partners PT to $15 From $16, Maintains Underweight Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 235 M - -
Net income 2021 20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,8x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 763 M 763 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
CrossAmerica Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,13 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles M. Nifong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maura E. Topper Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph V. Topper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Hrinak Vice President-Operations
John B. Reilly Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP5.40%761
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.63%9 697
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")1.75%5 342
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD4.47%4 782
RUBIS7.73%3 266
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-7.70%2 885