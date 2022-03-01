CrossAmerica Partners LP : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K 03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST Send by mail :

"The Partnership generated strong fourth quarter results as it continued to execute on its strategic initiatives and integrate the sites acquired from 7-Eleven," said Charles Nifong, CEO and President of CrossAmerica. "Our quarterly EBITDA and distribution coverage were the highest in the partnership's history and demonstrate the cash generation potential of our portfolio. 2021 was an extremely active year for CrossAmerica, highlighted by our $263 million acquisition of sites from 7-Eleven. This acquisition, along with the continued execution of our long-term strategic plan, has provided the partnership a strong platform for success in 2022 and beyond." Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Consolidated Results CrossAmerica reported Operating Income of $16.2 million and Net Income of $12.0 million or earnings of $0.32 per diluted common unit for the fourth quarter 2021. For the same period in 2020, the Partnership reported Operating Income of $8.1 million and Net Income of $9.0 million or $0.24 per diluted common unit. The increase in both Operating and Net Income was primarily driven by the year-over-year increases in Operating Income in both the wholesale and retail segments with each segment benefiting from the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. Adjusted EBITDA was $37.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $24.4 million for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 51%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the increase in Operating Income in both the wholesale and retail segments, as mentioned above. For the full year 2021, Operating Income was $36.1 million compared to Operating Income of $115.6 million for the full year 2020. Net Income was $21.7 million or $0.57 per diluted common unit for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to $107.5 million ($2.87 per diluted common unit) for the same period in 2020. During 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a $80.9 million gain on sale that was primarily driven by the sale of CrossAmerica's 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply as part of its exchange transaction with Circle K. This was a significant driver for the decline in both Operating and Net Income for the full year 2021. This was partially offset by increases in Operating Income for both the wholesale and retail segments. Adjusted EBITDA was $123.3 million for the full year 2021 compared to $107.4 million for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 15%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the Operating Income increases in both the wholesale and retail segments (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release). Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release. Wholesale Segment During the fourth quarter 2021, CrossAmerica's wholesale segment generated $49.4 million in gross profit compared to $36.8 million in gross profit for the fourth quarter 2020, representing an increase of 34%. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 356.9 million gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.102 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $36.3 million. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 308.5 million gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.078 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $24.0 million. The 51% increase in motor fuel gross profit was driven by a 16% increase in fuel volume distributed and a 31% increase in fuel margin per gallon. The main drivers of the volume increase were the continued recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. The increase in fuel margin per gallon for the quarter was primarily driven by higher variable fuel margins due to market conditions and an increase in variably priced gallons distributed. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, CrossAmerica's Wholesale segment generated $176.6 million in gross profit compared to $155.5 million in gross profit for the full year 2020, representing an increase of 14%. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 1.33 billion gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.092 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $122.2 million for the full year 2021. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 1.12 billion gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.092 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $102.8 million. The 19% increase in motor fuel gross profit was primarily driven by a 20% increase in volume as a result of the asset exchanges with Circle K, the CST Fuel Supply Exchange, the acquisition of retail and wholesale assets, the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven and the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic. 2 Operating Income for the wholesale segment was $40.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $28.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 41%. As discussed above, the year-over-year increasewas primarily driven by an increase in motor fuel gross profit, partially offset by anincrease in operating expenses. For the full year 2021, Operating Income for the wholesale segment was $137.8 million compared to $123.5 million for the same period in 2020 or an increase of 12%. As discussed above, the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the increase in motor fuel gross profit. Retail Segment For the fourth quarter 2021, the retail segment reported motor fuel gross profit of $9.7 million. For the same period in 2020, CrossAmerica generated motor fuel gross profit of $5.5 million. The $4.2 million or 76% increase in motor fuel gross profit was attributable to increased volume and higher fuel margins for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. For the full year 2021, the Partnership's motor fuel gross profit increased $15.1 million or 119%, attributable to realizing a higher average margin per gallon as the higher retail fuel margins at the Partnership's company operated sites comprised a larger percentage of CrossAmerica's overall retail fuel margins in 2021 as compared to 2020. The retail segment sold 125.3 million of retail fuel gallons during the fourth quarter 2021, a 53% increase over the fourth quarter 2020. This increased volume resulted from the increase in company operated sites as a result of the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven as well as the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Same store fuel volume for the fourth quarter 2021 increased to 43.8 million gallons from 39.0 million during the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of 12%. For the fourth quarter 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020, CrossAmerica's merchandise gross profit and other revenues increased $6.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, as a result of the increase in company operated sites driven by the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. Same store merchandise sales decreased 1% for the fourth quarter 2021 when compared to the fourth quarter 2020. For the full year 2021 when compared to the full year 2020, CrossAmerica's merchandise gross profit and other revenues increased $23.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively, as a result of the increase in company operated sites driven by the April 2020 acquisition of retail and wholesale assets and the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 26.0% for the full year 2020 to 26.4% in 2021. Operating Income for the retail segment was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $0.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020, primarily as a result of changes in operations noted above. The increase of $4.1 million or 311% in Operating Income for the full year 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to the increase in overall gross profit offset by an increase in operating expenses associated with the acquisitions noted above. Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio Distributable Cash Flow was $31.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to $26.2 million for the same period in 2020. The 18% increase in Distributable Cash Flow was primarily due to the increase in Operating Income in both the wholesale and retail segments partially offset by an increase in cash interest expense and current income taxes. The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the current quarter was 1.56 times compared to 1.32 times for the fourth quarter 2020. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, Distributable Cash Flow was $102.2 million compared to $102.5 million for the same period in 2020, relatively unchanged year-over-year. The full year 2020 Distributable Cash Flow benefited from a current tax benefit related primarily to bonus depreciation on eligible assets acquired in the asset exchanges and capital expenditures. The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.28 times for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 1.31 times for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release). Divestment and Acquisition Activity For the fourth quarter 2021, CrossAmerica sold nine non-core properties for $5.2 million in proceeds. For the full year 2021, the Partnership sold 32 non-core properties and received $14.0 million in proceeds. 3 On April 28, 2021, CrossAmerica entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement with 7-Eleven, pursuant to which the Partnership agreed to purchase certain assets related to the ownership and operations of 106 company operated sites (90 fee; 16 leased) located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S. for an aggregate purchase price of $263.0 million, excluding working capital and subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement. The assets were sold by 7-Eleven as part of a divestiture process in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the Speedway business from Marathon Petroleum Corporation. CrossAmerica closed on the acquisition of the properties on a rolling basis of generally ten sites per week. As of December 31, 2021, CrossAmerica had $630.6 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility and $182.5 million outstanding under its JKM Credit Facility. As February 24, 2022, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $104.3 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility.

amount of availability under the JKM Credit Facility at February 24, 2022, after taking into consideration debt covenant

Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 5.1 times as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, CrossAmerica was in compliance with the financial covenants under its credit facilities. Distributions On January 20, 2022, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner ("Board") declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the fourth quarter 2021. As previously announced, the distribution was paid on February 10, 2022 to all unitholders of record as of February 3, 2022. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica's Partnership Agreement. Conference Call The Partnership will host a conference call on March 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the passcode for both is 8674133#. After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days. 4 CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Thousands of Dollars, except unit data) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,648 $ 513 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $458 and $429, respectively 33,331 28,519 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,149 931 Inventory 46,100 23,253 Assets held for sale 4,907 9,898 Other current assets 13,180 11,707 Total current assets 106,315 74,821 Property and equipment, net 755,454 570,856 Right-of-use assets, net 169,333 167,860 Intangible assets, net 114,187 92,912 Goodwill 100,464 88,764 Other assets 24,389 19,129 Total assets $ 1,270,142 $ 1,014,342 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $ 10,939 $ 2,631 Current portion of operating lease obligations 34,832 31,958 Accounts payable 67,173 63,978 Accounts payable to related parties 7,679 5,379 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,682 23,267 Motor fuel and sales taxes payable 22,585 19,735 Total current liabilities 163,890 146,948 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 810,635 527,299 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 140,149 141,380 Deferred tax liabilities, net 12,341 15,022 Asset retirement obligations 45,366 41,450 Other long-term liabilities 41,203 32,575 Total liabilities 1,213,584 904,674 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common units-37,896,556 and 37,868,046 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 53,528 112,124 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,030 (2,456 ) Total equity 56,558 109,668 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,270,142 $ 1,014,342 5 CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues (a) $ 1,077,519 $ 551,204 $ 3,579,259 $ 1,932,323 Cost of sales (b) 996,259 494,726 3,302,306 1,720,196 Gross profit 81,260 56,478 276,953 212,127 Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests - - - 3,202 Operating expenses: Operating expenses (c) 39,058 27,600 134,079 90,928 General and administrative expenses 6,501 5,551 30,930 20,991 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 21,120 16,875 77,852 68,742 Total operating expenses 66,679 50,026 242,861 180,661 Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net 1,662 1,687 2,037 80,924 Operating income 16,243 8,139 36,129 115,592 Other income, net 125 145 544 503 Interest expense (5,949 ) (3,404 ) (18,244 ) (16,587 ) Income before income taxes 10,419 4,880 18,429 99,508 Income tax benefit (1,561 ) (4,080 ) (3,225 ) (7,948 ) Net income 11,980 8,960 21,654 107,456 IDR distributions - - - (133 ) Net income available to limited partners $ 11,980 $ 8,960 $ 21,654 $ 107,323 Basic and diluted earnings per common unit $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.57 $ 2.87 Weighted-average common units: Basic common units 37,891,701 37,868,046 37,880,910 37,369,487 Diluted common units (d) 37,913,003 37,868,046 37,884,124 37,369,487 Supplemental information: (a) Includes excise taxes of: $ 72,584 $ 45,500 $ 228,764 $ 141,429 (a) Includes rent income of: 20,350 20,374 83,182 83,233 (b) Includes rent expense of: 5,853 6,126 23,765 25,214 (c) Includes rent expense of: 3,717 3,235 13,531 9,067 (d) Diluted common units were not used in the calculation of diluted earnings per common unit for the 2020 periods because to do so would have been antidilutive. 6 CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Thousands of Dollars) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,654 $ 107,456 $ 18,076 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 77,852 68,742 55,032 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,862 1,042 1,027 Credit loss expense 253 1,210 362 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (3,761 ) (4,436 ) 3,569 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 1,311 172 1,246 (Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (2,037 ) (88,912 ) 1,648 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (1,666 ) 19,210 (8,633 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 95,468 104,484 72,327 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 793 974 1,098 Proceeds from sale of assets 15,359 21,729 4,856 Proceeds from sale of assets to Circle K - 23,049 3,148 Capital expenditures (41,859 ) (37,057 ) (24,611 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (272,983 ) (28,244 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (298,690 ) (19,549 ) (15,509 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 194,895 106,180 114,300 Repayments on revolving credit facilities (77,500 ) (112,000 ) (93,300 ) Borrowing under the Term Loan Facility 182,460 - - Payments of finance lease obligations (2,604 ) (2,458 ) (2,297 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (7,201 ) - (3,972 ) Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights (141 ) (40 ) (86 ) Distributions paid to holders of the IDRs - (133 ) (533 ) Distributions paid on common units (79,552 ) (77,751 ) (72,341 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 210,357 (86,202 ) (58,229 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,135 (1,267 ) (1,411 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 513 1,780 3,191 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,648 $ 513 $ 1,780 7 Segment Results Wholesale The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts): Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit: Motor fuel-third party $ 17,989 $ 15,142 $ 70,221 $ 55,864 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party 18,306 8,898 51,939 46,921 Motor fuel gross profit 36,295 24,040 122,160 102,785 Rent gross profit 12,006 12,167 50,736 50,411 Other revenues 1,063 639 3,721 2,344 Total gross profit 49,364 36,846 176,617 155,540 Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests (a) - - - 3,202 Operating expenses (9,168 ) (8,373 ) (38,776 ) (35,285 ) Operating Income $ 40,196 $ 28,473 $ 137,841 $ 123,457 Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (b) Motor fuel-third party Independent dealers (c) 666 687 666 687 Lessee dealers (d) 637 658 637 658 Total motor fuel distribution-third party sites 1,303 1,345 1,303 1,345 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party Commission agents (Retail segment) (d) 198 208 198 208 Company operated retail sites (Retail segment) (e) 252 150 252 150 Total motor fuel distribution-intersegment and related party sites 450 358 450 358 Motor fuel distribution sites (average during the period): Motor fuel-third party distribution 1,309 1,345 1,325 1,276 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party distribution 451 364 389 336 Total motor fuel distribution sites 1,760 1,709 1,714 1,612 Volume of gallons distributed (in thousands) Third party 230,643 232,608 931,288 845,858 Intersegment and related party 126,283 75,922 403,675 270,930 Total volume of gallons distributed 356,926 308,530 1,334,963 1,116,788 Wholesale margin per gallon $ 0.102 $ 0.078 $ 0.092 $ 0.092 (a) Represents income from CrossAmerica's former equity interest in CST Fuel Supply. The CST Fuel Supply Exchange closed on March 25, 2020. (b) In addition, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to 15 and 13 sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites, respectively. (c) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to loss of contracts, most of which were lower margin, partially offset by the increase in independent dealer sites as a result of the real estate rationalization effort and the resulting reclassification of the site from a lessee dealer or commission site to an independent dealer site when CrossAmerica continues to supply the sites after divestiture. (d) The decrease in the lessee dealer and commission site counts were primarily attributable to the Partnership's real estate rationalization effort. (e) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 103 company operated sites acquired from 7-Eleven. 8 Retail The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the retail segment (thousands of dollars, except for Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit: Motor fuel $ 9,686 $ 5,515 $ 27,806 $ 12,691 Merchandise (a) 17,241 10,357 55,117 32,046 Rent 2,491 2,081 8,681 7,608 Other revenue (a) 2,679 1,580 9,159 4,626 Total gross profit 32,097 19,533 100,763 56,971 Operating expenses (29,890 ) (19,227 ) (95,303 ) (55,643 ) Operating income $ 2,207 $ 306 $ 5,460 $ 1,328 Retail sites (end of period): Commission agents (b) 198 208 198 208 Company operated retail sites (c) 252 150 252 150 Total system sites at the end of the period 450 358 450 358 Total system operating statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 451 359 389 306 Volume of gallons sold (in thousands) 125,286 81,781 403,850 259,636 Commission agents statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 198 210 202 199 Company operated retail site statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 253 149 187 107 Same store fuel volume (c) 43,760 39,009 n/a n/a Same store merchandise sales (c) $ 37,419 $ 37,659 n/a n/a Merchandise gross profit percentage 25.4 % 25.8 % 26.4 % 26.0 % (a) The decrease in the commission agents site count was primarily attributable to CrossAmerica's real estate rationalization effort. (b) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 103 company operated sites acquired from 7-Eleven. (c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods.Same store merchandise sales includes store and cigarette sales and excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Since CrossAmerica did not have any company operated sites in 2020, until the acquisition of retail and wholesale assets closed in April 2020, there are no same store metrics to present for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income available to the Partnership before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net, certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees and separation benefit costs associated with recent acquisitions, and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax benefit or expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit. 9 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of the CrossAmerica financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the CrossAmerica business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of the Partnership's retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to the Partnership's unitholders. CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the Partnership's definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts): Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to limited partners $ 11,980 $ 8,960 $ 21,654 $ 107,323 Interest expense 5,949 3,404 18,244 16,587 Income tax benefit (1,561 ) (4,080 ) (3,225 ) (7,948 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 21,120 16,875 77,852 68,742 EBITDA 37,488 25,159 114,525 184,704 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 215 89 1,311 172 (Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a) (1,662 ) (1,687 ) (2,037 ) (80,924 ) Acquisition-related costs (b) 959 886 9,461 3,464 Adjusted EBITDA 37,000 24,447 123,260 107,416 Cash interest expense (5,269 ) (3,144 ) (16,382 ) (15,545 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (c) (754 ) (1,737 ) (4,161 ) (3,529 ) Current income tax benefit (d) - 6,674 (548 ) 14,126 Distributable Cash Flow $ 30,977 $ 26,240 $ 102,169 $ 102,468 Weighted average diluted common units 37,913 37,868 37,884 37,369 Distributions paid per limited partner unit (e) $ 0.5250 $ 0.5250 $ 2.1000 $ 2.1000 Distribution Coverage Ratio (f) 1.56x 1.32x 1.28x 1.31x (a) CrossAmerica recorded gains on the sale of sites in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort of $3.3 million and $6.4 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively. In 2020, CrossAmerica also recorded $19.3 million in gains on the sale of sites in connection with the asset exchange with Circle K and a $67.6 million gain on the sale of our 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply. Also in 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a loss on lease terminations, including the non-cash write-off of deferred rent income associated with these leases, of $10.9 million. (b) Relates to certain acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions. (c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain CrossAmerica's sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business. (d) Consistent with prior divestitures, the current income tax benefit in 2020 excludes income tax incurred on the sale of sites. 2020 also include the tax benefit of 100% bonus depreciation on the eligible assets acquired in the asset exchanges with Circle K as well as certain dispenser upgrades and rebranding costs. (e) On January 20, 2022, the Board approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution was paid on February 10, 2022 to all unitholders of record on February 3, 2022. (f) The distribution coverage ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted-average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit. 10 About CrossAmerica Partners LP CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,750 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com. Contact Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 210-742-8316 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. 