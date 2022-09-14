Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CrossAmerica Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   US22758A1051

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:53 2022-09-14 am EDT
20.74 USD   +1.12%
09/13CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24CrossAmerica Partners Agrees to Buy Assets of Community Service Stations For Undisclosed Sum
MT
08/24CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CrossAmerica Partners LP : Updated Investor Presentation – September 2022

09/14/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Investor Presentation

September 2022

Investor Update September 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking

statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

CrossAmerica Overview

Investor Update September 2022

3

Investor Update September 2022

CrossAmerica Partners LP Overview

  • Master limited partnership and leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store lessor, and c-store operator
    • Distributed more than 1.3 billion gallons of fuel in 2021
    • Rental gross profit of $59 million in 2021
    • Operates over 250 convenience stores
    • Employs more than 2,200 people
  • Over 1,750 locations across 34 states*
    • 694 owned sites and 462 leased sites (1,156 controlled sites)
      • 645 Lessee Dealers
      • 253 Company Operated Sites
      • 199 Commission Agents
    • 637 Independent Dealers
  • Equity market capitalization of nearly $800 million and enterprise value of nearly $1.6 billion

*All information is as of June 30, 2022

4

Investor Update September 2022

Wholesale Distribution - Approximately 1,750 Locations Across the U.S.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CrossAmerica Partners LP published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 087 M - -
Net income 2022 39,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 778 M 778 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
CrossAmerica Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles M. Nifong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maura E. Topper Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph V. Topper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bob Brecker Executive Vice President-Operations
Keenan D. Lynch Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP7.61%778
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-0.93%8 789
PETRONAS DAGANGAN4.17%4 724
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED16.60%2 920
RUBIS-5.64%2 551
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-27.72%2 129