CrossAmerica Partners LP : Updated Investor Presentation – September 2022
09/14/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Investor Presentation
September 2022
Investor Update September 2022
Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking
statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
2
CrossAmerica Overview
Investor Update September 2022
3
Investor Update September 2022
CrossAmerica Partners LP Overview
Master limited partnership and leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store lessor, and c-store operator
Distributed more than 1.3 billion gallons of fuel in 2021
Rental gross profit of $59 million in 2021
Operates over 250 convenience stores
Employs more than 2,200 people
Over 1,750 locations across 34 states*
694 owned sites and 462 leased sites (1,156 controlled sites)
645 Lessee Dealers
253 Company Operated Sites
199 Commission Agents
637 Independent Dealers
Equity market capitalization of nearly $800 million and enterprise value of nearly $1.6 billion
*All information is as of June 30, 2022
4
Investor Update September 2022
Wholesale Distribution - Approximately 1,750 Locations Across the U.S.
5
