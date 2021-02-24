Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.    CFB

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

(CFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrossFirst Bank : Welcomes Jana Merfen as Chief Technology Officer

02/24/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CrossFirst Bank, the primary subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), has announced Jana Merfen as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) reporting to Mike Maddox, President & CEO, CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. and CrossFirst Bank.

The addition of Mrs. Merfen aligns with the Bank’s strategic vision to leverage its size and strength to embrace new technologies, enhance existing technology, and continue its investment in innovative products and services to meet and exceed its clients’ needs.

In this new role, Mrs. Merfen will be responsible for leading enterprise technology strategies and services for the Bank, including infrastructure, application development and service management.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jana to our team,” Mr. Maddox said. “Jana is an impressive leader on the forefront of technology in the financial services industry. Her strategic expertise, as well as her commendable track record in driving operational excellence and innovation, will undoubtedly further our ability to provide extraordinary service for our clients.”

Mrs. Merfen previously served as the Chief Information Officer for Dickinson Financial Corporation for nearly four years. Before that, she held multiple roles at Community America Credit Union that included the Director of Information Services and Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) and the Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Business Process Operations.

The addition of Mrs. Merfen to the Bank’s executive leadership team is a positive stride for female leaders in the financial services industry.

“I am honored to join CrossFirst Bank and to work with such a tremendous team,” Mrs. Merfen said. “The Bank’s commitment to innovation and growth aligns with my goals and expertise to provide strategic leadership in the rapidly changing landscape of our industry.”

Mrs. Merfen was recognized in 2018 as one of Ingram’s “40 Under 40” for her leadership acumen, industry involvement and philanthropic board contribution. She is an executive board member for Kansas City Community Gardens and serves on the advisory board for WIN for KC.

An early adopter of emerging technologies, Mrs. Merfen draws upon her knowledge of innovative technologies, operational excellence, and digital transformation to drive financial results, customer experience and enterprise value. She has a B.S. in Accounting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has eight full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
03:01pCROSSFIRST BANK : Welcomes Jana Merfen as Chief Technology Officer
BU
01/28CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
01/28CROSSFIRST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES : Earnings Flash (CFB) CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Posts Q4 EPS ..
MT
01/28CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES : Earnings Flash (CFB) CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Reports Q4 Re..
MT
01/28CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
GL
01/05CrossFirst Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Re..
GL
2020CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES : Raymond James Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares to Outperfo..
MT
2020CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
2020CROSSFIRST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 172 M - -
Net income 2020 12,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 657 M 657 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 328
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,40 $
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Maddox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David O'Toole Director, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Rodney K. Brenneman Chairman
George C. Bruce Independent Director
George E. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.17.67%657
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ