CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

(CFB)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
10.14 USD   +2.42%
04:46pCrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
04:45pCrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Subdued Open -2-
DJ
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

04/17/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
LEAWOOD, Kan., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The first quarter earnings release can be viewed here: https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/financials-filings/quarterly-results

To access the event by telephone, please dial (844) 481-2831 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1851 and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call.

This event will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/77e58i2m. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter the replay access code 2572639. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-0088 and enter the same access code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank. CrossFirst Bank is a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Investor Contact
Heather Worley| CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
214.676.4666| heather@crossfirst.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 249 M - -
Net income 2023 61,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 465
Free-Float 78,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Maddox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin R. Clouse Chief Financial Officer
Rodney K. Brenneman Independent Chairman
Jana Merfen Chief Technology Officer
JC Pfeister Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.-20.23%481
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
