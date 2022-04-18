CrossFirst Bankshares : Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

NASDAQ: CFB

Earnings Conference Call First Quarter 2022

April 19, 2022

Mike Maddox, President & CEO

Ben Clouse, CFO

Randy Rapp, CCO & CRO

Heather Worley, Director of IR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. The financial results in this presentation reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is filed. This presentation and oral statements made during this meeting contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "strive," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to general business and economic conditions and any regulatory responses to such conditions; our ability to effectively execute our growth strategy and manage our growth, including identifying and consummating suitable mergers and acquisitions; the geographic concentration of our markets; fluctuation of the fair value of our investment securities due to factors outside our control; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance; regulatory restrictions on our ability to grow due to our concentration in commercial real estate lending; our ability to attract, hire and retain qualified management personnel; interest rate fluctuations; our ability to raise or maintain sufficient capital; competition from banks, credit unions and other financial services providers; the effectiveness of our risk management framework in mitigating risks and losses; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; our ability to keep pace with technological changes; system failures and interruptions, cyber-attacks and security breaches; employee error, fraudulent activity by employees or clients and inaccurate or incomplete information about our clients and counterparties; our ability to maintain our reputation; costs and effects of litigation, investigations or similar matters; risk exposure from transactions with financial counterparties; severe weather, acts of god, acts of war or terrorism; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; compliance with requirements associated with being a public company; level of coverage of our business by securities analysts; and future equity issuances.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures, as calculated by CrossFirst, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. See reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures included at the end of this presentation.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA. This presentation references certain market, industry and demographic data, forecasts and other statistical information. We have obtained this data, forecasts and information from various independent, third party industry sources and publications. Nothing in the data, forecasts or information used or derived from third party sources should be construed as advice. Some data and other information are also based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of industry publications and surveys and independent sources. We believe that these sources and estimates are reliable but have not independently verified them. Statements as to our market position are based on market data currently available to us. Although we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the economic, employment, industry and other market data presented herein, these estimates involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that are subject to change.

Mike Maddox - President, CEO and Director

Other Senior Executives

• Joined CrossFirst in 2008 after serving as Kansas City regional president for Intrust Bank

• Practicing lawyer for more than six years before joining Intrust Bank

• Appointed to CEO June 1, 2020 after 12 years of service

• B.S. Business, University of Kansas; J.D. Law, University of Kansas; Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison

Ben Clouse - Chief Financial Officer

• More than 25 years of experience in financial services, asset and wealth management, banking, retail and transportation, including public company CFO experience Steve Peterson Chief Banking Officer of CrossFirst Bank 21+ years of banking experience Joined CrossFirst in 2011

• Joined CrossFirst in July 2021 after serving as CFO of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (formerly NYSE: WDR) until its acquisition in 2021

• Significant experience leading financial operations as well as driving operational change

• B.S. Business, Kansas State University; Master of Accountancy, Kansas State University

• Obtained CPA designation and FINRA Series 27 license

Randy Rapp - Chief Risk Officer and Chief Credit Officer

▪ More than 33 years of commercial banking experience in Texas in various credit, Joined CrossFirst in 2009 production, risk and executive roles ▪ Joined CrossFirst in March 2019 after a 19-year career at Texas Capital Bank (NASDAQ:TCBI) serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer from May Jana Merfen 2015 until March 2019 Chief Technology Officer ▪ B.B.A. Accounting, The University of Texas at Austin and M.B.A. Finance, Texas Christian of CrossFirst Bank University 12+ years of technology ▪ Obtained CPA designation experience Joined CrossFirst in 2021

Amy Fauss Chief Operating & Chief Human Relations Officer of CrossFirst Bank 28+ years of banking experience

Heather Worley -Director of Investor Relations

• More than 15 years of experience in marketing, communications and investor relations in banking and finance

• Joined CrossFirst in September 2021. Previously, SVP & Director of IR for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)

• Recognized by Institutional Investor magazine All-America Executive Team 2017 | Top Investor Relations Professional & All-America Executive Team 2019 | Top Investor Relations Program

• B.A. Communications, Mississippi State University

…As One Team. ▪ Invest in our people to enhance our culture

▪ Build our success to be recognized as a Gallup® Best Place To Work …Operating as One Bank. ▪ Accelerate our growth to increase loans, deposits, and fee income through our existing markets and new business verticals while prudently managing risk

▪ Evaluate technology partnerships to enhance our client experience, improve efficiencies, and …With a Shared Vision. ▪ Take a balanced approach to drive shareholder value and invest for future growth

▪ Support our strategic partners to make a positive impact in our communities

Note: As of 12/31/21.

Gallup Focused Organization