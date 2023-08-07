CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. KBW CBIC ConferenceAugust 4, 2023 Mike Maddox, President & CEO Randy Rapp,President, CrossFirst Bank Ben Clouse, CFO

Management Team PRESENTERS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Mike Maddox - President, CEO and Director JoinedCrossFirst in 2008 after serving as Kansas City regional president for IntrustBank Practicing lawyer for more than six years before joining IntrustBank Appointed as President and CEO June 1, 2020, after 12 yearsof service B.S. Business, University of Kansas; J.D. Law, Universityof Kansas; Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin- Madison Randy Rapp - President, CrossFirst Bank Morethan 33 years of commercial banking experience in Texasin various credit, production, risk and executive roles Joined CrossFirstin March 2019 after a 19-year career at TexasCapital Bank (NASDAQ:TCBI) serving as Executive Vice President andChief Credit Officer from May 2015 until March 2019 B.B.A. Accounting,The University of Texas at Austin and M.B.A. Finance,Texas Christian University Obtained CPA designation BenClouse - Chief Financial Officer More than 25 years of experiencein financial services, asset and wealth management, banking, retail and transportation,including public company CFO experience Joined CrossFirstin July 2021 after serving as CFO of Waddell & Reed Financial,Inc. (formerly NYSE: WDR) until its acquisition in 2021 Significant experienceleading financial operations as well as driving operational change B.S.Business, Kansas State University; Master of Accountancy, KansasState University Obtained CPA designation and FINRA Series 27license 4

COMPANY OVERVIEW CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. The CrossFirst Story Began de novo operations in 2007,completed IPO in 2019 CrossFirst has grown primarily organically,as well as through three strategic acquisitions Maintain a branch-light business model with strategically placed locations acrossKansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado andNew Mexico Specialty industry verticals include enterprise value,financial institutions, restaurant finance, energy, mortgage,and smallbusiness (SBA) Strategic Approach Organic growth and enhancedprofitability Selectively pursue opportunities to expand throughacquisitions or new market development Improve financial performanceand operating efficiency Attract, retain and develop talent Leveragetechnology to elevate the client experience Continue to employ effectiveenterprise risk management 2Q23 Company Highlights Full-serviceBranches 14 Listing Nasdaq: CFB Balance Sheet Total Assets$7.1 billion Total Loans $5.8 billion Total Deposits $6.1billion ACL + RUC/Loans 1.30% Key Ratios 2Q23 ROAA / AdjustedROAA(1) 0.93% / 1.00% 2Q23 ROE/ Adjusted ROE(1) 10.00%/ 10.81% 2Q23 Net Interest Margin - FTE(2) 3.27% 2Q23 EfficiencyRatio/ Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-FTE(1)(2) 62.0% / 57.3% CommonEquity Tier 1 9.5% Tier 1 Leverage 9.9% Representsa non-GAAP financial measure, see non-GAAP reconciliationslides at the end of this presentation for more details. Ratios areannualized. The incremental federal income tax rate used in calculatingtax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis is 21.0% 5

FOOTPRINT AND OPERATING STRUCTURE CROSSFIRSTBANKSHARES, INC. METRO MARKETS Kansas City Dallas Fort-Worth Phoenix Denver COMMUNITY MARKETS WichitaOklahoma City Tulsa Colorado Springs Clayton Tucson INDUSTRYVERTICALS Enterprise Value Financial InstitutionsRestaurant Finance Energy Mortgage Small Business (SBA)CrossFirst Bank Locations 6

Investment Highlights CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. ExcellentMarkets Stable, legacy Community Markets provide steady stream ofearnings and strong funding Metro Markets, including Dallas, KansasCity, Phoenix and Denver, provide attractive growth opportunitiesImproved Growth and Profitability 10-year asset compounded annualgrowth rate of 27% Operating revenue grew over 40% from 2019to 2022 Net income doubled from 2019 to 2022 Optimization ofinvestments in new markets and verticals Strong Balance SheetLoan portfolio is largely variable Liquidity of 36% of assets, usingon-and off-balance sheet sources; 100% AFS securities portfolio Granulardeposit portfolio across geographies and industries; approximately 32%uninsured deposits Well-diversified loan portfolio by industryand geography across C&I and CRE Clean Credit Portfolio Netcharge-offs to loans ratio of 0.07% annualized on a trailing 12-monthbasis Strong reserve levels at 1.30% of loans 7

Improving Core Metrics CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. NetIncome $28.5 $12.6 $69.4 $61.6 $16.1 $16.0 2019 2020 2021 2022Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Operating Revenue (1) $150.2 $172.0 $182.4 $210.8$62.6 $60.3 $8.7 $11.7 $13.7 $17.3 $4.4 $5.8 $141.5$160.3 $168.7 $193.5 $58.2 $54.5 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q1 2023 Q22023 Net Interest Income Non-Interest Income Adjusted NetIncome (2) & PPT Profit (2) $27.4 $62.5 $20.0 $72.0 $73.0 $83.0$68.6 $89.1 $17.3 $24.6 $17.3 $22.9 2019 20202021 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Non-performing Assets/ TotalAssets 0.97% 1.39% 0.58% 0.20% 0.16% 0.19% 2019 2020 20212022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Adjusted Net Income Pretax, Pre-ProvisionProfit Note: Dollar amounts are in millions, other than per shareamounts and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets is presentedas of the end of the respective period Defined as net interest incomeplus non-interest income Represents a non-GAAP financialmeasure, see non-GAAP reconciliation slides at the end of this presentationfor more details 8

OUR GROWTH CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. Total AssetsCompound Annual Growth Rates Since 2012 Total Assets 27.3%$565 $847 $1,220 $1,574 $2,133 $2,961 $4,107 $4,931 $5,659 $5,621$6,601 $7,120 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 20202021 2022 Q2 2023 2007 Began de novo operations 2012 Expandedinto Wichita and Oklahoma City markets 2013 Expanded into Tulsamarket through acquisition of Tulsa National Bancshares, Inc.(~$160mm in Total Assets) 2016 Expanded into Dallasmarket 2019 CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Initial Public Offering;Nasdaq listed: CFB 2021 Expanded into Phoenix market 2022Expanded into Colorado and New Mexico markets through acquisitionof Central (~$648mm in Total Assets) 2023 Expanded intoTucson market through acquisition of Canyon (Closed August 1,2023) Note: Dollars in chart are in millions. 9

DRIVEN BY OUR EXTRAORDINARY CULTURE CROSSFIRSTBANKSHARES, INC. FOCUSING ON OUR CORE VALUESAt CrossFirst Bank, extraordinary service is the unifying purposeat the very heart of our organization. To deliver on our purpose,each of our employees operates with four values that define ourapproach to banking: character, competence, commitment, andconnection. These are not just words at CrossFirst. Theyare core values that guide our actions, decisions, and vision. CHARACTERWho You Are COMPETENCE What You Can DoCOMMITMENT What You Want To Do CONNECTIONWhat Others See In You INVESTING IN OUR PEOPLE& CLIENTS We prioritize and invest in creating opportunitiesto help employees grow and build their careers using a variety of trainingand development programs. These include online, classroom, andon-the-job learning formats. Our CrossFirst training programs include:An immersive, multi-day culture and leadership-driven onboardingprogram for all new hires to advance and preserve our valuesand operating standards A development program designed for emergingleaders that explores core leadership concepts and the foundationsof the banking industry As a GALLUP® Strengths-Based organization,our very first commitment to every new employee is that wewill value them and provide access to their unique CliftonStrengths®POSITIONING FOR SUCCESS We strive to build an equitableand inclusive environment with diverse teams who support our corevalues and strategic initiatives. We strive to hire and retaintop-tier talent to drive growth and extraordinary service. 22%of 2022 new hires were ethnically diverse 61% of workforce is femaleas of 12/31/22 68% Engaged employees as measured by GALLUP®Q12 Survey; 89% employee response rate Recently recognizedas one of seven recipients of the GALLUP® Don Clifton Strengths-Based Culture award - aworldwide honor 10

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Financial Performance Net Income $16.0 Million Adjusted(2)Net Income $17.3 Million Diluted EPS $0.33 Adjusted(2) DilutedEPS $0.35 ROE(1) 10.00% Adjusted(1)(2) ROE 10.81% ROAA(1)0.93% Adjusted(1)(2) ROAA 1.00% Profitability Closed previouslyannounced acquisition of Canyon Bancorporation, Inc. on August1, 2023, which adds low-cost liquidity and deepens our Arizonafranchise Fully tax equivalent NIM(3) narrowed 38 basis pointsto 3.27%, as continued pricing pressure on deposits & deposit mixchanges outweighed the increases from loans Identified meaningfulnon-interest expense savings for the remainder of 2023, advancingour efficiency improvement goal Balance Sheet Loans grew $149million, or 2.6% for the quarter and 7.9% year-to-date Non-interest-bearingdeposits stabilized, decreasing 4% from Q1 2023 Book value per commonshare grew to $13.39, while tangible book value per commonshare(2) grew to $12.67 Credit Quality Credit metrics remain strongwith annualized NCOs / average loans of 0.04% and NPAs/ assets of 0.19%, which is a decline of 35 basis points from June30, 2022 Provisioned $2.6 million during the quarter, largelyto support loan growth Ratios are annualized Represents a non-GAAPfinancial measure, see non-GAAP reconciliation slides atthe end of this presentation for more details The incrementalFederal income tax rate used in calculating tax exempt income on a taxequivalent basis is 21.0% 11

DIVERSE LOAN PORTFOLIO CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.Loan Mix by Type ($5.8bn) Commercial 36% Energy 4%CRE - Owner-Occupied 9% CRE - Non-Owner-Occupied 42% ResidentialReal Estate 8% Consumer 1% Note: Gross loans, (net of unearnedincome) data as of June 30, 2023. 12

DIVERSE LOAN PORTFOLIO CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.CRE - Non-Owner-Occupied Loan Portfolio by Segment Retail 16% Office13% Industrial 17% 1-4 Family Res Construction 7% Hotel 9% Other25% Multi-Family 13% Commercial Loan Breakdown by TypeEngineering & Contracting 7% Restaurants 7% FinancialManagement 6% Aircraft & Transportation 6% Merchant Wholesalers3% Other Industries 36% Manufacturing 11% Real Estate Activity6% Business Loans to Individuals5% Credit Related Activities 7% Health Care 6% Note: Data asof June 30, 2023. 13

ASSET QUALITY PERFORMANCE CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Classified Loans / Capital + ACL + RUC(1) $81.5 $72.1$67.7 $67.0 $69.5 12.0% 11.2% 10.0% 9.3% 9.6% Q2 2022 Q32022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Classified Assets Classified /Total Capital + ACL + RUC Classified Loans and the ratio ofClassified Loans to Total Capital + ACL + RUC increasedslightly but remain consistent with prior quarters Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.54% 0.31% 0.20% 0.16% 0.19% Q2 2022Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 NPAs increased primarilydue to an increase in non-accrual loans, partially offset by the saleof one OREO property Note: Dollar amounts are in millionsRUC includes the accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk forunfunded commitments. 14

ASSET QUALITY PERFORMANCE CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / AverageLoans(1) 0.10% 0.16% -0.02% 0.12% 0.04% Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q12023 Q2 2023 Net charge-offs were $0.6 million for Q2 2023, comparedto $1.6 million in Q1 2023 and $1.1 million in Q2 2022 Net charge-offs were 0.07% annualized on a trailing 12-month basis Allowancefor Credit Losses + RUC(2) / Total Loans 1.35% 1.34% 1.31%1.30% 1.30% $5.3 $6.7 $8.7 $8.1 $7.7 $55.8 $55.9 $61.8$65.1 $67.6 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 ACL RUCACL + RUC / Total Loans ACL + RUC / Total Loansof 1.30% was consistent with linked quarter and lower than the sameperiod a year ago, primarily due to lower specific reserveson non-performing loans Allowance for credit losses to non-performingloans at the end of Q2 2023 was 508% Note: Dollar amounts arein millions Ratio is annualized for interim periods. RUC includes theaccrual for off-balance sheet credit risk for unfunded commitments.15

DEPOSIT TRENDS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. TotalDeposits and % DDA $4,744 $4,988 $5,651 $5,837 $6,100$3,581 $3,874 $4,251 $4,867 $5,172 $1,163 $1,114 $1,400 $970 $928Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 DDA Interest-bearing Deposits Cost of Deposits 0.42% 1.20% 2.03% 2.57% 3.33%Non-interest-bearing deposits stabilized, decreasing 4% from Q1 2023Cost of deposits increased 76bps this quarter, due to market rate increasesand deposit mix changes Non-interest-bearing deposits were15% of total deposits this quarter Top 25 deposit relationships represent20% of total deposits Note: Dollars are in millions and amounts shownare as of the end of the period. 16

NET INTEREST MARGIN CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. Yieldon Loans & Cost of Deposits 4.28% 0.42% 5.08% 1.20% 5.93%2.03% 6.56% 2.57% 6.87% 3.33% Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Yield on Loans Cost of Total DepositsNet Interest Margin - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE)(1)3.52% 3.56% 3.61% 3.65% 3.27% Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023Q2 2023 Fully tax-equivalent NIM decreased 38bps from Q1 2023Loan yields increased 31bps in the quarter due to repricing of existingloans and organic growth Cost of deposits increased 76bps fromQ1 2023 due to deposit pricing pressure and the decrease in non-interest-bearingdeposits experienced late in Q1 2023 that impacted Q2 2023average balances Loan to deposit ratio decreased to 95% from 97%in Q1 2023 Ratio is annualized for interim periods; the incrementalFederal income tax rate used in calculating tax exempt income on a taxequivalent basis is 21.0% 17

NET INTEREST INCOME SENSITIVITY CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Net Interest Income Impact From Rate Changes -4.51% -0.73%-2.52% -0.42% -1.40% -0.36% 0.93% -14.00% 2.19% 0.01%3.50% 17.00% -300 bps -200 bps -100 bps +100 bps +200 bps +300bs Rate Shock Rate Ramp Loans: Rate Reset and Cash Flow Profile59% 10% 9% 19% 3% 1-3 4-12 1-2 2-5 >5 Years Months MonthsYears Years Roughly 69% of Company's earningloans reprice or mature over the next 12 months, with 47% in month oneNote: Data as of June 30, 2023 * Rate Shock analysis: measuresinstantaneous parallel shifts in market rates Rate Ramp analysis: ratechanges occur gradually over 12 months time Balance sheet sizeand mix held constant from month end position and includes averageYTD loan fees (excluding PPP fees) 18

Expense Management CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. $29.2 $28.5$36.4 $38.1 $37.4 $7.1 $5.4 $8.3 $9.6 $7.5 $2.4 $2.1 $3.3 $2.9$2.7 $2.6 $2.7 $2.8 $3.0 $3.1 $17.1 $18.3 $22.0 $22.6 $24.1 Q22022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Salaries & BenefitsOccupancy Data Processing, Software & Comm Other Q2 2023expenses included $0.3 million of acquisition-related expenses,mostly professional fees, and $1.3 million of employee separation costs,compared to $1.5 million of acquisition-related expenses in Q12023 Reduced discretionary spending contributed to the decreasesin other expenses compared to Q1 2023 Salaries & benefits werehigher year over year due the addition of employees as part of theColorado and New Mexico acquisition and merit increasesIdentified meaningful non-interest expense savings for the remainderof 2023, advancing our efficiency improvement goal Note: Dollarsare in millions and amounts shown are as of the end of the periodunless otherwise specified. 19

AMPLE LIQUIDITY AND FLEXIBILITY CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Cash and Cash Equivalents $342M + Available-for-SaleSecurities* $744M Available Brokered Deposits & WholesaleFunding $372M + Available Credit Lines, FHLB, andFRB $1.121B On-Balance Sheet Liquidity $1.086B + Off-BalanceSheet Liquidity $1.493B Total Liquidity $2.579B 36% of TotalAssets *Available-for-Sale Securities $744M = Market ValueNet Gain $169M + Pledgeable $282M + Remaining $293M Note:Data as of June 30, 2023 20

SECURITIES PORTFOLIO CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.Municipal - Taxable, 1% Municipal - Tax-Exempt, 61%CMO (Fixed), 1% SBA (Fixed), 14% Other, 1% MBS (Fixed),22% Fair Value at June 30, 2023 $744 million At the endof Q2 2023, the portfolio's duration was approximately 5.3years The fully tax equivalent yield for Q2 2023 increased 13bps to 3.44%The securities portfolio had net unrealized losses of approximately$78 million as of June 30, 2023 During Q2 2023, $27 millionof securities were purchased at an average tax-equivalentyield of 4.72%, and we had $5 million in MBS paydowns 21

CAPITAL RATIOS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.11.5% 11.5% 12.6% 11.0% 11.1% 12.1% 9.5% 9.5%10.5% 9.4% 9.5% 10.5% 9.5% 9.6% 10.7% Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q42022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Common Equity Tier 1 Tier 1 Risk-BasedTotal Risk-Based Capital Capital deployed during Q4 2022with the closing of the Central acquisition on November 22, 2022 andthrough significant organic loan growth Maintaining capitallevels to support future growth Remain well capitalized as we deploycapital to support growth initiatives 22

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/20239/30/2022 6/50/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 (Dollars in thousands,except per share data) Adjusted net Income: Net income (GAAP}$ 16,047 $ 16,103 $ 11,946 $ 17,280 $ 15,545 $ 32,155 $ 32,373Add: Acquisition costs 338 1,477 3,570 81 239 1,815 239 Add:Acquisition -Day 1 CECL provision - - 4,400 - - - - Add: Employeeseparation 1,300 - * - 1,063 1300 1,063 Less: Tax effect™(344) (310) (2,045) 07) (273) (654) (273) Adjusted net IncomePreferred stock dividends Diluted weighted average common sharesoutstanding Earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP) Adjustedearnings per common share - diluted Quarter Ended SixMonths Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2023 9/50/2022 6/50/20226/30/2023 6/30/2022 (Dollars in thousands) Adjusted returnon average assets: Net income (GAAP) $ 16,047 S 16,108 $ 11,946S 17280 S 15,545 $ 32,155 S 32573 Adjusted net income 1754117,275 17,871 17544 16574 34,616 33,402 Averageassets $ 6,929,972 S 6,712,801 $ 6,159,783 S 5,764547 S 5545,657 $6,821937 S 5554,648 Return on average assets (GAAP) Adjusted returnon average assets Six Months Ended Quarter Ended 12/31/20239/30/2022 (Dollars in thouzardz) Adjusted return on averagecommon equity: Net income (GAAP} S 16,047 S 16,108 S 11,946S 17280 s 15,545 s 32,155 s 32573 Preferred stock dividends103 - - - - 103 - Net income attributable to common shareholders(GAAP} $ 15,944 S 16,103 S n,946 s 17280 s 15,545 $ 32,052s 32573 Adjusted net income 17,341 17,275 17,871 17344 1637434,616 33,402 Preferred stock dividends 103 - - - - 103 * Netincome attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) s 17,238 S17275 S 17,871 S 17344 s 16374 s 34515 s 33,402 Averagecommon equity s 639,741 S 619,952 S 589,587 S 613206 5 614541 s 629,901 s 634,036 Return on average commonequity (GAAP) Adjusted return on average common equity Representsthe tax impact of the adjustments at a tax rate of 21.0%, plus permanenttax expense associated with merger related transactions. 23

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. 6/30/2023 Tangible common stockholders' equity: Totalstockholders' equity (GAAP) Less: goodwill and other intangibleassets Less: preferred stock Tangible common stockholders'equity Tangible book value per common share: Tangiblecommon stockholders' equity Common sha res outstanding at endof period Book value per common share (GAAP) Tangible bookvalue per common share s 651,433 27,457 7,750 s 61627648,653,487 Quarter Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2023 9/30/2022 6/30/2022(Dollars in thousand's, except per share data)s 645491 28,259 7,750 s 608.599 29,081 s 609,482 s 579,518 48,600,61848.448215 s 580,547 s 603.016 91 $ 580,476 S 607,925 48,787,696 49535,949Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2022 (Dollarsin thousands) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent(FTE)m Non-interest expense S 37,412 S 38,092 s 36,423S 28,451 S 29203 s 75504 s 56.869 Less: Acquisition costs (338) 0.477)(5,570) (81) (239) 0.815) (239) Less: Core deposit intangibleamortization (802) (822) (291) - - 0.624) - Less: Employeeseparation 0ÃOO} - - - 0.063) 0.300} 0.063) Adjusted Non-interestexpense (numerator) s 34,972 S 35793 s 32,562 S 28.370 S 27,901s 70,765 s 55567 Net interest income 54,539 58,221 54,01549,695 46709 112,760 89.824 Tax equivalent interestincome(1) 750 797 818 820 80S 1547 1583Non-interest income (toss) 5,779 4,421 4559 5780 4201 102009,143 Total tax-equivalent income (denominator) s 5 EfficiencyRatio (GAAP) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent(FTE)m 24

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES,INC. Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/202012/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per shore data)Adjusted net Income: Net income $ 61.599 $ 69.413 $ 12.601 $ 28.473Add: Acquisition costs 5.890 * - * Add: Acquisition - Day 1CECL provision 4,400 - - - Add: Employee separation 1063 * * * Add:Unrealized loss on equity security * 6200 * * Add: Acceleratedemployee benefits - 719 - * Add: Goodwill impairment " - - 7.397- Add: Fixed asset impairment - - - *+24 Less: State tax credit01 -- - (1361) Less: BOU settlement benefits11* - 0.841) - - Less: Taxeffect*1 (2.355) 0512) * 009) Adjusted net Income Dilutedweighted average common shares outstanding Diluted earningsper share Adjusted diluted earnings per share Three MonthsEnded Twelve Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/202112/31/2020 12/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands) Pre-Tax Pre-ProvisionProfit: Net income before taxes $ 20,268 $ 20,129 $ 77,572 $ 86,969$ 15,314 $ 32,611 Add: Provision for credit losses 2,640 4,42111501 (4,000) 56,700 29,900 Pre-Tax Pre-ProvisionProfit 25