    CFB   US22766M1099

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

(CFB)
  Report
CrossFirst Bankshares : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

03/07/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Robinson Michael Kent
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. [CFB] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
11440 TOMAHAWK CREEK PARKWAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LEAWOOD KS 66211
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Robinson Michael Kent
11440 TOMAHAWK CREEK PARKWAY

LEAWOOD, KS66211


Signatures
/s/ Benjamin R. Clouse, by Power of Attorney for Michael Robinson 2022-03-07
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This transaction was made pursuant to a 10b5-(1) plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Crossfirst Bankshares Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 66,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 790 M 790 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Maddox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin R. Clouse Chief Financial Officer
Rodney K. Brenneman Chairman
Jana Merfen Chief Technology Officer
Amy Fauss Chief Operating & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.0.77%790
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.12%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083