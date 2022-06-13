CrossFirst Bankshares : Voting Agreement - Form 8-K

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. TO ENTER COLORADO AND NEWMEXICO MARKETS WITH ACQUISITION OF FARMERS & STOCKMENS BANK / CENTRAL BANK & TRUST LEAWOOD Kan., June 13, 2022 - CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB, "CrossFirst") and Central Bancorp, Inc. ("Central") today announced that they have enteredinto a definitive merger agreement under which CrossFirst's bank subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank ("CFB Bank"), will acquire Central's bank subsidiary, Farmers & Stockmens Bank ("F&S Bank"), in an all-cash transaction. F&S Bank currently has Central Bank & Trust branches in Denver and Colorado Springs and Farmers & StockmensBank branches in New Mexico.Central will retain its wealth management subsidiaries, The CorundumGroup and Corundum Trust Company. The combination will bring together complementary banking platforms withmanagement teams that share a commitment to the clients and businesses they serve. When completed,the transaction is expected to widen the scope of the CrossFirst franchise, providing an enlarged footprintwith further expansion opportunities in the Colorado and New Mexico markets. Basedon current estimates, the combined company will have approximately $6.2 billion in assets, $4.9 billionin loans and $5.3 billion in deposits, with banking locations in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. CrossFirst believes that providing F&S Bank and its clients with accessto CFB Bank's broader array of banking offerings, larger capabilities, and focus on technology will spur the overall growthof the F&S Bank platform and provide enhanced benefits for clients. CrossFirst expectsthat in addition to providing access to dynamic target markets, the acquisition will further diversify its revenuestreams and add additional liquidity for growth. Specifically, CrossFirst plans to incorporate both F&S Bank's SBA and agricultural lending capabilities into its current platform, while also bolsteringits private banking business, a fundamental aspect of both companies' offerings. "We are thrilled to welcome Farmers & Stockmens and Central Bank & Trust clients and employees to our CrossFirst team," commented Mike Maddox, CrossFirst's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction represents an exciting milestone for our company, allowing us to enter new, dynamic markets, and expand our capabilities by partnering with an impressiveteam of bankers. We have tremendous respect for the Farmers & Stockmens and Central Bank& Trust management teams and are confident this combination will create extraordinary value for our stockholders,our clients, our employees, and our communities." Scott Page, F&S Bank's Chief Executive Officer, added, "Weare delighted to join a bank that shares our cultural values and commitment to its clients as we embark on this nextchapter for Farmers & Stockmens Bank. We have built a successful and differentiated franchise in our local communities, and this combination will provide our clients with the full breadth of CrossFirst's comprehensive set of products, services and systems."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, F&S shareholders are expected to receiveapproximately $75.0 million in aggregate merger consideration in cash at closing. The transaction is currently expected to be $0.17, or 11.7%, accretive to CrossFirst's earnings per share in 2023, assuming fully phased in cost savings. The earnings per shareaccretion estimates are based on anticipated cost savings of 20% of F&S Bank's non-interest expense and do not include any impact due to potential revenue synergies, although opportunities have been identified. The agreement was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors ofeach company and bank. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject toapproval by Central shareholders and bank regulatory authorities , as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.The parties have entered into a voting agreement with certain F&S Bankand Central directors and executive officers whereby they have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction in their capacityas shareholders. CrossFirst was advised in this transaction by Keefe, Bruyette &Woods, A Stifel Company as financial advisor and Stinson LLP as legal counsel. Central was advised by PiperSandler & Co. as financial advisor and Otteson Shapiro LLP as legal counsel. Conference Call & Supplemental Information CrossFirst's executive management team will host a conference call for investors on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. E.T. regarding the announcement of the definitive agreement. To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 621-5851 and (470) 495-9492 (international) and provide passcode5598601. The event will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessedvia the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/975f6myw . The press release and presentation slides to accompany the conferencecall remarks will be available at https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/ prior to the beginning of the call. A replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406 (international) and provide passcode5598601. About CrossFirst Bankshares CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporationand a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquarteredin Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma,Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in natureare intended to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27Aof the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the proposed mergerof CFB Bank and F&S Bank, including future financial and operating results (including the anticipated impact of thetransaction on CrossFirst's earnings