  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFB   US22766M1099

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

(CFB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 01:36:02 pm EDT
12.60 USD   +0.88%
01:13pCrossFirst Opens Permanent Bank Location in Phoenix, Arizona
BU
05/05CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/20Stephens Trims CrossFirst Bankshares Price Target to $17 From $18, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrossFirst Opens Permanent Bank Location in Phoenix, Arizona

05/09/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
Full-Service Bank located at 3237 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, Arizona

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is celebrating the opening of its permanent bank location in Phoenix, Arizona. The full-service bank is located at 3237 E. Camelback Road and marks CrossFirst’s ninth Bank location.

A Grand Opening Celebration including a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. MST. The Bank will also present a $5,000 check to support Phoenix Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit agency focused on providing hope, healing, and the best health care to children and families for generations to come.

“We are excited about our new Bank location and for the opportunity to work with businesses, professionals, and community partners in Phoenix and Maricopa County to support the region’s rapid growth,” said Phoenix Market President Kevin Halloran. “Our team of experienced Bankers have a passion for building trusted relationships and delivering on our extraordinary service promise.”

CrossFirst Bank announced their expansion into Phoenix in July 2021 led by long-time Banker Kevin Halloran. Kevin has an experienced leadership team including Jay Ganske, Managing Director Commercial Real Estate; Mike Theile, Managing Director Commercial Banking; Brandee Ivy, Director Treasury Services; and Tom Kemp, Relationship Banking Manager.

“Our new location provides us tremendous opportunity to provide customized banking solutions to meet the needs of our clients. Whether they are looking to start a business, expand their business, or secure a mortgage to become homeowners, we are committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals,” said Halloran. “We invite our friends and neighbors to stop by our Bank to experience the extraordinary service we are known for.”

The newly constructed 4,000 square foot Bank features an energetic and branded experience for clients. The branch has an open concept, a walk-up ATM, and spacious areas for client meetings. The Bank is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST. CrossFirst also offers robust online and mobile banking services to provide clients with 24/7 account access.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 203 M - -
Net income 2022 66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 620 M 620 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 79,9%
Technical analysis trends CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,49 $
Average target price 17,40 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Maddox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin R. Clouse Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rodney K. Brenneman Independent Chairman
Jana Merfen Chief Technology Officer
Amy Fauss Chief Operating & Human Resources Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.-19.99%641
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.87%363 959
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.82%302 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%242 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 115
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.15%169 656