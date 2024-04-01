GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENDI Corp. (OTCQB: ENDI) ("ENDI" or the "Company") announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023, in connection with filing its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A summary of our annual results for the Company's reportable segments can be found below. Our full report on the Form 10-K filing can be found at endicorp.com .

Year Ended December 31, 2023

CrossingBridge



Willow Oak



Internet



Other



Consolidated

Revenues

$ 8,678,783



$ 182,970



$ 725,770



$ -



$ 9,587,523

Cost of revenue



-





-





218,269





-





218,269

Operating expenses



5,261,667





399,928





234,173





1,753,039





7,648,807

Other income (expenses)



72,094





1,104





(19,882)





755,788





809,104

Net income (loss)



3,489,210





(215,854)





253,446





(997,251)





2,529,551

Goodwill



737,869





-





-





-





737,869

Identifiable assets

$ 7,472,058



$ 661,177



$ 805,306



$ 15,840,578



$ 24,779,119



The Company will host a shareholder conference call to discuss the results on Friday, April 19 at 10 AM EST. The live webcast can be accessed directly at https://www.colonialstock.com/vm/endi.htm.

About ENDI Corp.

ENDI Corp. is a holding company primarily focused on financial products and services. ENDI operates in the following sectors: (i) CrossingBridge Operations (investment advisory and sub-advisory services offered through various SEC registered mutual funds and an exchange-traded fund through CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC); (ii) Willow Oak Operations (joint ventures, service offerings, and initiatives undertaken in the asset management industry through Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC and its subsidiaries); and (iii) the sale of internet access, e-mail and hosting, storage, and other ancillary services through Sitestar.net, Inc. For more information, please visit: www.endicorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are not guaranties of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

