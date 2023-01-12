Advanced search
    ALCJ   FR0011716265

CROSSJECT

(ALCJ)
2023-01-12
4.340 EUR   +4.58%
10:28aCrossject : Crossject has announced it has raised 14m in debt to finance its expansion.
AL
2022CROSSJECT - Big improvement in the Gaïa social and environmental rating - Further proof of CROSSJECT's commitment
GL
2022CROSSJECT - Big improvement in the Gaïa social and environmental rating - Further proof of CROSSJECT's commitment
AQ
Crossject : Crossject has announced it has raised 14m in debt to finance its expansion.

01/12/2023 | 10:28am EST
Crossject has announced it has raised €14m in debt to finance its expansion.
FINANCING ISSUE

The group has raised €14m in new debt, securing the group’s financing ahead of product launches.

We appreciate that it did not have to resort to dilutive instruments.

Since this had been our assumption, no change to our numbers or valuation.

The upside potential remains very significant.


FACT

Crossject has announced it has raised €14m in debt to finance its expansion.


ANALYSIS

The group has announced it has reached an agreement with its historical banks (Caisse d’Epargne and BNP) as well as Société Générale and BPI to raise €14m in debt at maturities ranging from 5 to 10 years. This news comes as a relief, since this means that the group has the firepower to finance its expansion for FY2023, with the first product launches expected this year (Emergency Use Utilization) and the likely market approval of Midazolam in the US (FY23 or FY24).

This also confirms the confidence of the banks in the group’s future and will prevent potential further dilution. Lastly, this is in line with the previous statement from the management according to which they will, as far as possible, avoid resorting to dilutive instruments to fuel growth. Note that, to finance the group’s development, the number of outstanding shares has actually steadily risen in the past few years, from 8.8m in FY17 to 36.35m currently. This is thus good news in that there is no risk of shareholders being further diluted.


IMPACT

No changes to our numbers following this news since they had already factored in bank financing as opposed to the issuance of new dilutive instruments.

Copyright 2023, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Financials
Sales 2022 0,98 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 24,9 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 153x
EV / Sales 2023 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart CROSSJECT
Technical analysis trends CROSSJECT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Alexandre CEO & Head-Research & Development
Philippe Monnot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Nemeth Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Francois Loumeau Member-Supervisory board
Yannick Plétan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSJECT25.95%134
ABBOTT LABORATORIES3.06%197 285
MEDTRONIC PLC3.35%106 840
STRYKER CORPORATION5.86%97 941
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.73%72 815
DEXCOM, INC.-6.25%41 005