Crossject : Further strengthening of the financial structure

Press release
FURTHER STRENGTHENING OF THE
FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
Non-dilutive financing totalling €14 million
dedicated to the acceleration of development
Dijon, 9 January 2023 at 8am (CET)
CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company that is developing and will soon be marketing a portfolio of drug / device combinations for use in emergency situations,
is continuing to strengthen its financial resources in line with its business plan to support the very marked acceleration of its development.
Following the great success of the €4.09 million capital increase, Crossject is proud to announce the completion of a combined non-dilutive financial transaction of €14 million.
The transaction includes various loans granted by its long-standing banks (Caisse d'Epargne and BNP), Société Générale and BPI, with amortisation periods ranging from 5 to 10 years, and with nearly 85% of the total available immediately.
Patrick Alexandre, Chairman of the Management Board, said: "On top of the confidence of our lenders, whom I would particularly like to thank for their support for this transaction, our Group has acquired new resources to successfully complete its roadmap, and above all to support an unparalleled ramp-upwith the implementation of the agreement with BARDA (contract no. 75A50122C00031)."
Contacts:
|
Crossject
|
Investor relations
|
Patrick Alexandre
|
AELIUM
|
info@crossject.com
|
Jérôme Gacoin +33 (0) 1 75 77 54 67
|
|
crossject@aelium.fr
|
|
Press relations
|
|
Buzz & Compagnie
|
|
Mélanie Voisard +33 (0)6 12 52 53 15
|
|
melanie.voisard@buzzetcompagnie.com
|
|
Christelle Distinguin +33 (0)6 09 96 51 70
|
|
christelle.distinguin@buzzetcompagnie.com
About CROSSJECT • www.crossject.com
CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and is soon to market a portfolio of drugs
dedicated to emergency situations: epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack. Thanks to its patented needlefree self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency drugs. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014; it receives funding from the United States BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) and from Bpifrance.
