  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crossject
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCJ   FR0011716265

CROSSJECT

(ALCJ)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:58:37 2023-01-13 am EST
4.380 EUR   +0.81%
04:20aCrossject : Further strengthening of the financial structure
PU
01/12Crossject : Crossject has announced it has raised 14m in debt to finance its expansion.
AL
2022CROSSJECT - Big improvement in the Gaïa social and environmental rating - Further proof of CROSSJECT's commitment
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crossject : Further strengthening of the financial structure

01/13/2023 | 04:20am EST
Press release

FURTHER STRENGTHENING OF THE

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Non-dilutive financing totalling €14 million

dedicated to the acceleration of development

Dijon, 9 January 2023 at 8am (CET)

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company that is developing and will soon be marketing a portfolio of drug / device combinations for use in emergency situations,

is continuing to strengthen its financial resources in line with its business plan to support the very marked acceleration of its development.

Following the great success of the €4.09 million capital increase, Crossject is proud to announce the completion of a combined non-dilutive financial transaction of €14 million.

The transaction includes various loans granted by its long-standing banks (Caisse d'Epargne and BNP), Société Générale and BPI, with amortisation periods ranging from 5 to 10 years, and with nearly 85% of the total available immediately.

Patrick Alexandre, Chairman of the Management Board, said: "On top of the confidence of our lenders, whom I would particularly like to thank for their support for this transaction, our Group has acquired new resources to successfully complete its roadmap, and above all to support an unparalleled ramp-upwith the implementation of the agreement with BARDA (contract no. 75A50122C00031)."

Contacts:

Crossject

Investor relations

Patrick Alexandre

AELIUM

info@crossject.com

Jérôme Gacoin +33 (0) 1 75 77 54 67

crossject@aelium.fr

Press relations

Buzz & Compagnie

Mélanie Voisard +33 (0)6 12 52 53 15

melanie.voisard@buzzetcompagnie.com

Christelle Distinguin +33 (0)6 09 96 51 70

christelle.distinguin@buzzetcompagnie.com

1

About CROSSJECT www.crossject.com

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and is soon to market a portfolio of drugs

dedicated to emergency situations: epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack. Thanks to its patented needlefree self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency drugs. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014; it receives funding from the United States BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) and from Bpifrance.

2

Disclaimer

Crossject SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
