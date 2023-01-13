Crossject : Further strengthening of the financial structure

Press release

FURTHER STRENGTHENING OF THE

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Non-dilutive financing totalling €14 million

dedicated to the acceleration of development

Dijon, 9 January 2023 at 8am (CET)

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company that is developing and will soon be marketing a portfolio of drug / device combinations for use in emergency situations,

is continuing to strengthen its financial resources in line with its business plan to support the very marked acceleration of its development.

Following the great success of the €4.09 million capital increase, Crossject is proud to announce the completion of a combined non-dilutive financial transaction of €14 million.

The transaction includes various loans granted by its long-standing banks (Caisse d'Epargne and BNP), Société Générale and BPI, with amortisation periods ranging from 5 to 10 years, and with nearly 85% of the total available immediately.

Patrick Alexandre, Chairman of the Management Board, said: "On top of the confidence of our lenders, whom I would particularly like to thank for their support for this transaction, our Group has acquired new resources to successfully complete its roadmap, and above all to support an unparalleled ramp-upwith the implementation of the agreement with BARDA (contract no. 75A50122C00031)."

