Crossject : Interest for the ZENEO® auto-injector from an American pharmaceutical company

Press release
Interest for the ZENEO® auto-injector
from an American pharmaceutical company
Dijon, 15 September 2022
CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing and soon to market a portfolio of drugs for use in emergency situations, announces interest for the ZENEO® auto-injectorfrom an American pharmaceutical company.
Crossject's ZENEO® autoinjector is being tested by an American pharmaceutical company in a drug formulation compatibility study.
This study is part of the early stage development of a rescue therapy for a lifesaving indication with pre-hospital administration by non-medical personnel.
ZENEO® components worth $0.1million have been bought from Crossject by the partner for this initial study.
Patrick Alexandre, Crossject CEO, said: "We are excited by this new potential cooperation.This innovating drug-device combination would fit perfectly in our mission to save lives."
Next release: 20 September 2022 (after trading): First-half 2022 results
1
A propos de CROSSJECT • www.crossject.com
Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and is soon to market a portfolio of drugs
dedicated to emergency situations: epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack. Thanks to its patented needle- free self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency drugs. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014; it receives funding from BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) in the United States and Bpifrance in France.
