    ALCJ   FR0011716265

CROSSJECT

(ALCJ)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-15 am EDT
3.235 EUR   -1.07%
09/12CROSSJECT : Safe, fast and effective use of ZENEO® Midazolam validated by a new human factors study in the United States
PU
09/05CROSSJECT : Adjusting our forecasts to the new number of shares
AL
07/25ZENEO® MIDAZOLAM CLINICAL STUDY : completion of the injection phase
PU
Crossject : Interest for the ZENEO® auto-injector from an American pharmaceutical company

09/15/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Press release

Interest for the ZENEO® auto-injector

from an American pharmaceutical company

Dijon, 15 September 2022

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing and soon to market a portfolio of drugs for use in emergency situations, announces interest for the ZENEO® auto-injectorfrom an American pharmaceutical company.

Crossject's ZENEO® autoinjector is being tested by an American pharmaceutical company in a drug formulation compatibility study.

This study is part of the early stage development of a rescue therapy for a lifesaving indication with pre-hospital administration by non-medical personnel.

ZENEO® components worth $0.1million have been bought from Crossject by the partner for this initial study.

Patrick Alexandre, Crossject CEO, said: "We are excited by this new potential cooperation.This innovating drug-device combination would fit perfectly in our mission to save lives."

Next release: 20 September 2022 (after trading): First-half 2022 results

Contacts :

Crossject

Investor relations

Patrick Alexandre

CIC Market Solutions

info@crossject.com

Catherine Couanau +33 (0) 1 53 48 81 97

catherine.couanau@cic.fr

Press relations

Buzz & Compagnie

Mélanie Voisard +33 (0)3 80 43 54 89 melanie.voisard@buzzetcompagnie.comChristelle Distinguin +33 (0)6 09 96 51 70 christelle.distinguin@buzzetcompagnie.com

A propos de CROSSJECT www.crossject.com

Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and is soon to market a portfolio of drugs

dedicated to emergency situations: epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack. Thanks to its patented needle- free self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency drugs. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014; it receives funding from BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) in the United States and Bpifrance in France.

Disclaimer

Crossject SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
