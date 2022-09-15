Crossject : Interest for the ZENEO® auto-injector from an American pharmaceutical company

Press release

Interest for the ZENEO® auto-injector

from an American pharmaceutical company

Dijon, 15 September 2022

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing and soon to market a portfolio of drugs for use in emergency situations, announces interest for the ZENEO® auto-injectorfrom an American pharmaceutical company.

Crossject's ZENEO® autoinjector is being tested by an American pharmaceutical company in a drug formulation compatibility study.

This study is part of the early stage development of a rescue therapy for a lifesaving indication with pre-hospital administration by non-medical personnel.

ZENEO® components worth $0.1million have been bought from Crossject by the partner for this initial study.

Patrick Alexandre, Crossject CEO, said: "We are excited by this new potential cooperation.This innovating drug-device combination would fit perfectly in our mission to save lives."

Next release: 20 September 2022 (after trading): First-half 2022 results

