Syneos Health will provide support in all pre-launch and launch activities for ZEPIZURE. Syneos Health brings a US presence and expertise in commercializing new therapies for Crossject.

Since the group is approaching a regulatory filing in the US, it is quite logical and useful to strengthen the group’s local marketing power, where it is also expanding Crossject’s presence. Note that the firm won an order placed by the BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) in the US and is in the process of filing to receive FDA authorization.

This news is reassuring as it confirms that group is active and confident about obtaining this authorization.