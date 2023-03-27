Crossject : No real news in the FY22 results.

We have updated our model after the release of the FY22 results. The latter were not meaningful (as usual) since the investment case is based on future product launches (hopefully as of FY24). Concerning our short-term earnings forecasts, they have been fine-tuned to factor in a slightly-higher contribution to revenues from the BARDA agreement signed last June. This is not a game changer in the short-term, but will still provide the group with an extra financing source in the current year and next.