    ALCJ   FR0011716265

CROSSJECT

(ALCJ)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:39:56 2023-03-27 am EDT
3.625 EUR   +0.97%
03:10aCrossject : No real news in the FY22 results.
AL
03/23Crossject : FY22: not much to learn from the release
AL
03/21Global markets live: Regeneron, Amazon, KKR, Moderna, UBS...
MS
Crossject : No real news in the FY22 results.

03/27/2023 | 03:10am EDT
No real news in the FY22 results.
EPS CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2023 : € (0.23) vs (0.33) ns
2024 : € 0.49 vs 0.41 +20.8%

We have updated our model after the release of the FY22 results. The latter were not meaningful (as usual) since the investment case is based on future product launches (hopefully as of FY24). Concerning our short-term earnings forecasts, they have been fine-tuned to factor in a slightly-higher contribution to revenues from the BARDA agreement signed last June. This is not a game changer in the short-term, but will still provide the group with an extra financing source in the current year and next.

Copyright 2023, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Analyst Recommendations on CROSSJECT
Financials
Sales 2022 0,98 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 24,9 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2022 136x
EV / Sales 2023 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 75,5%
Technical analysis trends CROSSJECT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,59 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Alexandre CEO & Head-Research & Development
Philippe Monnot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Nemeth Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Francois Loumeau Member-Supervisory board
Yannick Plétan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSJECT8.95%116
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.69%170 406
MEDTRONIC PLC2.12%105 596
STRYKER CORPORATION13.17%104 819
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.43%68 278
DEXCOM, INC.0.75%44 086
