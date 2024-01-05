Crossject: Syneos Health hired for Zepizure in the USA
As part of this agreement, Syneos Health will provide support for all pre-launch and product launch activities, bringing Crossject's U.S. presence and expertise in bringing new treatments to market.
In 2022, Crossject has been awarded a contract with BARDA, for the advanced regulatory development and supply of Zepizure to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), upon FDA approval.
