Crossject: Syneos Health hired for Zepizure in the USA

January 05, 2024

Crossject announces that it has contracted Syneos Health, a biopharmaceutical laboratory services group, to prepare for the commercial launch in the United States of Zepizure, its innovative emergency treatment for epileptic seizures.



As part of this agreement, Syneos Health will provide support for all pre-launch and product launch activities, bringing Crossject's U.S. presence and expertise in bringing new treatments to market.



In 2022, Crossject has been awarded a contract with BARDA, for the advanced regulatory development and supply of Zepizure to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), upon FDA approval.



