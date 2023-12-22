Crossject: commercial agreement in Northern Europe

Crossject announces that it has entered into a commercial agreement in Northern Europe with an undisclosed strategic partner for Zepizure, its innovative rescue treatment for epileptic seizures, previously known as Zeneo Midazolam.



Under the agreement, which covers Germany, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, Crossject will receive milestone payments of up to one million euros when marketing authorization (MA) is granted in these countries.



Crossject will sell Zepizure to the partner at a margin multiple corresponding to a share of gross profit. The company covers the costs of regulatory development and holds potential marketing authorizations, while its partner will be responsible for commercial costs.



