Crossject : Another good piece of news for the group

A call for tender for the supply of Midazolam autoinjectors (among others in the field of epilepsy) had just been launched by the Barda, as was expected although the process took longer than first thought. As a reminder, the Barda is the acronym of the biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, in charge of market approvals. It is the US Department of Health and Human Services office responsible for the procurement and development of medical countermeasures, principally against bioterrorism, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, as well as pandemic influenza and emerging diseases. This news is clearly positive for Crossject (after the licensing agreement reached with Eton Pharmaceuticals announced earlier in the week), as it should demonstrate the merits of Crossject’s Zeneo injection device. Of course, we expect a positive market reaction. Note we so far expect about 1.5m Midazolam autoinjectors to be sold by 2026 (globally) with a 50% probability. Today’s news can help the group reach such a target.