    CCS   GB00BNG2LT65

CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY PLC

(CCS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:27 2023-04-24 am EDT
7.865 GBX   +1.48%
Crossword Cybersecurity : Director's share purchase
PU
Crossword Cybersecurity "shifting to path to profitability"
AQ
Crossword Cybersecurity Issues Convertible Loan Notes to Fund Growth
MT
Crossword Cybersecurity : Director's share purchase

04/24/2023 | 11:18am EDT
24 April 2023 - London, UK -Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, "Crossword", the "Company" or the "Group"), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk, announces that Tom Ilube, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has acquired 24,634 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 7.87p pence per Ordinary Share. Following this share purchase, Tom Ilube has 14,584,884 Ordinary Shares representing 15.56 per cent. of the Company's voting rights.

Further details are set out in the PDMR form below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contacts

Crossword Cybersecurity plc - Tel: +44 (0) 333 090 2587

Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com

Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Dowd, Chief Financial Officer

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Ciara Donnelly

Hybridan LLP (Broker) - Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

For media enquiries contact:

Financial PR:

David Hothersall, Kinlan Communications

davidh@kinlan.net - Tel: +44 (0) 207 638 3435

General:

Duncan Gurney, GingerPR

duncan@gingerpr.co.uk - Tel: +44 (0)1932 485 300

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword's areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.

Crossword's end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response. Crossword's work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.

Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Visit Crossword at https://www.crosswordcybersecurity.com/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Crossword Cybersecurity plc published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 15:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
