Crossword Cybersecurity : INTERIM REPORT AND ACCOUNTS JUNE 2022
09/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Interim Report and Accounts
for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022
Highlights
Crossword continued its strong growth in the first half of 2022. In the period to
30 June 2022 both product and services revenue grew rapidly. Group revenue grew by 85% to £1.53m compared with H1 2021 (112% higher excluding discontinued operations). The Company made and successfully integrated another important acquisition during the period - Threat Status Limited ("Threat Status"), the provider of the Trillion and Arc software products. Post period, in September 2022, the Company completed an oversubscribed £3.6m fund raise. The outlook for 2022 remains at circa 75% revenue growth to £4m and the Company is confident of delivering further revenue growth of 50% in 2023, taking revenue to £6m.
Financial Highlights
ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth of 48% since 31 December 2021 to £1.97m
Successful acquisition and integration of companies with strong underlying SaaS and services recurring revenue
Growth in Consulting vCISO recurring revenue to £1m
Following the period and as announced on 23 September 2022, the Company completed an oversubscribed £3.6m| fund raise
Gross margin improvement in Consulting
Cross-sellingof products and services from acquisitions into client base continues to increase
Expansion of engagement with FTSE 100 client company
Successful completion of the Rizikon pilot with a global aerospace, defence and security company that has over 6,000 suppliers
Operational Highlights
Successful integration of Threat Status Limited, following its acquisition in March 2022. Size of Trillion's sales deals being secured since the acquisition is noticeably larger than before acquisition.
On track to achieve 1,000 users of Rizikon by the end of 2022, from 500 at the end of 2021, with the continued growth in the membership body programme
Launched new integrated Supply Chain Cyber practice in response to client demand and the substantial increase in supply chain cyber threat levels
Local Omani team engaging with government agencies to support driving cyber security maturity across the Sultanate of Oman
Expansion into two new overseas jurisdictions, within one of which Crossword is working with a government institution
Outlook
Projected revenue growth of circa 75% to £4m in 2022, driven by organic growth and already completed acquisitions, in line with market expectations
Focus on optimisation of cross-sell opportunities is yielding improved results
Continued focus on acquisition strategy
Crossword's full range of cyber security products and services will be used to help companies in the Gulf region improve their cyber security preparedness
Growing a team in Singapore as part of the continued investment in Nightingale, part of our threat detection and response services, to enable conversion of the pipeline of larger clients, which has been driven by cross-selling
Taking Identiproof to market together with continuing product development on verifiable credentials technology
Investment in Sales with the introduction of the MEDDICC (sales qualification methodology) framework
