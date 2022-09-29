Crossword Cybersecurity : INTERIM REPORT AND ACCOUNTS JUNE 2022

Crossword continued its strong growth in the first half of 2022. In the period to

30 June 2022 both product and services revenue grew rapidly. Group revenue grew by 85% to £1.53m compared with H1 2021 (112% higher excluding discontinued operations). The Company made and successfully integrated another important acquisition during the period - Threat Status Limited ("Threat Status"), the provider of the Trillion and Arc software products. Post period, in September 2022, the Company completed an oversubscribed £3.6m fund raise. The outlook for 2022 remains at circa 75% revenue growth to £4m and the Company is confident of delivering further revenue growth of 50% in 2023, taking revenue to £6m.