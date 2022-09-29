Advanced search
    CCS   GB00BNG2LT65

CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY PLC

(CCS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-09-29 am EDT
22.50 GBX   +2.27%
04:04aCrossword Cybersecurity : Interim report and accounts june 2022
PU
09/23Crossword Cybersecurity Tumbles 6% After Oversubscribed Share Sale
MT
08/12Crossword Cybersecurity : Issue of Shares
PU
Crossword Cybersecurity : INTERIM REPORT AND ACCOUNTS JUNE 2022

09/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Interim Report and Accounts

for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022

Contents

Interim Report

06

Highlights

04

About Crossword Cybersecurity

06

Chief Executive Officer's review

07

Operational review

09

Crossword Cybersecurity services

- Overview

12

Crossword Cybersecurity products

- Overview

15

Crossword Cybersecurity acquisition strategy

- Overview

18

The Board

20

Financial Statements

29

Consolidated Financial Statements

30

Notes to Financial Information

34

2022 Report Interim

www.crosswordcybersecurity.com

3

Highlights

Crossword continued its strong growth in the first half of 2022. In the period to

30 June 2022 both product and services revenue grew rapidly. Group revenue grew by 85% to £1.53m compared with H1 2021 (112% higher excluding discontinued operations). The Company made and successfully integrated another important acquisition during the period - Threat Status Limited ("Threat Status"), the provider of the Trillion and Arc software products. Post period, in September 2022, the Company completed an oversubscribed £3.6m fund raise. The outlook for 2022 remains at circa 75% revenue growth to £4m and the Company is confident of delivering further revenue growth of 50% in 2023, taking revenue to £6m.

Financial Highlights

  • ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth of 48% since 31 December 2021 to £1.97m
    • Successful acquisition and integration of companies with strong underlying SaaS and services recurring revenue
    • Growth in Consulting vCISO recurring revenue to £1m
  • Following the period and as announced on 23 September 2022, the Company completed an oversubscribed £3.6m| fund raise
  • Gross margin improvement in Consulting
  • Cross-sellingof products and services from acquisitions into client base continues to increase
  • Expansion of engagement with FTSE 100 client company
  • Successful completion of the Rizikon pilot with a global aerospace, defence and security company that has over 6,000 suppliers

4 CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY PLC Interim Report and Accounts 2022

Operational Highlights

  • Successful integration of Threat Status Limited, following its acquisition in March 2022. Size of Trillion's sales deals being secured since the acquisition is noticeably larger than before acquisition.
  • On track to achieve 1,000 users of Rizikon by the end of 2022, from 500 at the end of 2021, with the continued growth in the membership body programme
  • Launched new integrated Supply Chain Cyber practice in response to client demand and the substantial increase in supply chain cyber threat levels
  • Local Omani team engaging with government agencies to support driving cyber security maturity across the Sultanate of Oman
  • Expansion into two new overseas jurisdictions, within one of which Crossword is working with a government institution

2022 Report Interim

Outlook

  • Projected revenue growth of circa 75% to £4m in 2022, driven by organic growth and already completed acquisitions, in line with market expectations
  • Focus on optimisation of cross-sell opportunities is yielding improved results
  • Continued focus on acquisition strategy
  • Crossword's full range of cyber security products and services will be used to help companies in the Gulf region improve their cyber security preparedness
  • Growing a team in Singapore as part of the continued investment in Nightingale, part of our threat detection and response services, to enable conversion of the pipeline of larger clients, which has been driven by cross-selling
  • Taking Identiproof to market together with continuing product development on verifiable credentials technology
  • Investment in Sales with the introduction of the MEDDICC (sales qualification methodology) framework

www.crosswordcybersecurity.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crossword Cybersecurity plc published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4,10 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
Net income 2022 -3,25 M -3,49 M -3,49 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,22
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Segun Ilube Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mary Michelle Dowd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Billing Dearlove Non-Executive Chairman
David Stanley Secher Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew William John Gueritz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY PLC-38.89%22
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-47.29%5 811
KNOWBE4, INC.-9.07%3 665
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-42.05%2 889
DARKTRACE PLC-25.32%2 214
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-56.36%1 067