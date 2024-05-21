(Alliance News) - Crossword Cybersecurity PLC on Tuesday said that current Chief Executive Officer Tom Ilube, will step up to non-executive chair and Stuart Jubb, currently group managing director, will become CEO.

According to the London-based cyber security and risk technology, these changes are due to take place on August 1.

The current chair, Richard Dearlove will continue to serve on the board as non-executive director.

"I am pleased that we have been able to manage this long planned transition so smoothly. Tom has been preparing Stuart as his successor for several years, giving him wider responsibilities and the board is satisfied that Stuart is more than ready to take over. We are delighted that Tom remains fully committed to the company and is willing to take over from me as chair," said Chair Richard Dearlove.

He added: "I have enjoyed my eight years as chair of Crossword, seeing it develop to a high growth, very well run cyber security company on the verge of [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] profitability and I am very pleased to be asked to remain on the board as a non-executive director."

Crossword Cybersecurity shares closed 6.0% higher at 5.30 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.