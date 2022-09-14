Advanced search
    CM8   AU000000CM85

CROWD MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CM8)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:07 2022-09-14 am EDT
0.0230 AUD    0.00%
Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) Crowd Media Investor Briefing

09/14/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Crowd Media Investor Briefing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) will be hosting an online investor webinar on Thursday, 22 September 2022 at 3.30pm AET / 1.30pm AWT. The webinar will include a presentation from CEO, Idan Schmorak and Chairman, Sytze Voulon.

Topics will include:

- Progress of Crowd's Roadmap

- An update across all business divisions

Following the presentation, Schmorak and Voulon will field questions from attendees.

Investors are invited to attend by registering here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8I81361K

Upon registration, a joining link will be sent to the registered email address which will also include instructions for how to attend the webinar using a computer or smart device with a valid internet connection.

To best ensure all questions are addressed within the webinar, Crowd Media welcomes investors to submit questions prior to the webinar at:
https://advisir.formstack.com/forms/crowdmedia_webinar



About Crowd Media Holdings Limited:

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.



Source:
Crowd Media Holdings Limited



Contact:

Idan Schmorak, CEO
Crowd Media Holdings Limited
E: idan@crowdmedia.com

Alfred Chan
Investor Relations
E: crowdmedia@principalir.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
