Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) Crowd Media Investor Briefing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) will be hosting an online investor webinar on Thursday, 22 September 2022 at 3.30pm AET / 1.30pm AWT. The webinar will include a presentation from CEO, Idan Schmorak and Chairman, Sytze Voulon.



Topics will include:



- Progress of Crowd's Roadmap



- An update across all business divisions



Following the presentation, Schmorak and Voulon will field questions from attendees.



Investors are invited to attend by registering here:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8I81361K



Upon registration, a joining link will be sent to the registered email address which will also include instructions for how to attend the webinar using a computer or smart device with a valid internet connection.



To best ensure all questions are addressed within the webinar, Crowd Media welcomes investors to submit questions prior to the webinar at:

https://advisir.formstack.com/forms/crowdmedia_webinar









About Crowd Media Holdings Limited:



Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.





