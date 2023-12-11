(Alliance News) - CrowdFundMe Spa announced Monday that its subsidiary Trusters, a real estate crowdlending platform, has received new European authorization for crowdlenders.

The company, which to date has already returned more than EUR33.0 million to investors with an average annualized return of 8.46 percent, can thus continue to operate in compliance with the European Regulation for Crowdfunding Platforms.

"Three new investment opportunities, with a total fundraising value of EUR750,000, are already on the launch pad," the company's statement reads.

The projects, which will launch between Wednesday and Saturday, involve real estate transactions on Milan - via Bruto, minimum annual yield estimated at 11 percent -, Rome - via Piave, minimum 15-month yield estimated at 13.75 percent - and Turin - via Villar Focchiardo, minimum annual yield estimated at 11 percent.

"The authorization is a key achievement that allows us to accelerate our development path," says Andrea Maffi, CEO of Trusters, "Now we can operate within a clear and uniform regulatory framework at the European level, with potential business opportunities even beyond national borders. We also consider of primary importance the new benefits for our investors and real estate development companies, thanks to regulations that provide greater protections."

CrowdFundMe's stock is flat at EUR2.06 per share.

