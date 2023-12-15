(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

CrowdFundMe rises 9.5 percent to EUR2.30 per share. The company announced that its subsidiary Trusters, a real estate crowdlending platform, has obtained new European authorization for crowdlenders.

The company, which to date has already returned more than EUR33.0 million to investors with an average annualized return of 8.46 percent, can thus continue to operate in accordance with the European Regulation for Crowdfunding Platforms.

----------

Up also H-Farm, in the green by 8.4% to EUR0.19 per share. The stock is up 22% in the past month, but has lost 14% in the past year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Imprendiroma gives up 12% to EUR3.06 per share. The stock has lost 15 percent in the last month and six months and 33 percent in the last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.