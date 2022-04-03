Log in
CROWDGATHER, INC.

CrowdGather : CRWG Financials 10 31 21

04/03/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
CROWDGATHER, INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

OCTOBER 31, 2021

CROWDGATHER, INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

(Rounded to the nearest $1,000)

(Unaudited) October 31, 2021

Audited) April 20, 2021

ASSETS Current assets

Cash

$

-

$

-

Prepaid expenses

4,000

-

Total Current Assets

4,000

-

Intangible and other assets

-

35,000

Total Assets

$

4,000

$

35,000

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

12,000

$

51,000

Other accrued liabilities

-

345,000

Convertible notes payable - net of discount

-

75,000

Notes payable to related parties

16,000

1,750,000

Total Current Liabilities

28,000

2,221,000

Stockholders' Deficit

Preferred stock, $0.001 par, 8,500,000 and 10,0000,000 shares, respectively, authorized, 0 shares issued

-

-

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001, 500,000 and 0 shares, respectively, authorized, 500,000 and 0 shares, respectively, issued

25,000

-

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001, 1,000,000 and 0 shares, respectively, authorized, 500,000 and 0 shares, respectively, issued

689,000

-

Common stock, $0.001 par, 975,000,000 shares authorized, 160.090,484 shares issued and outstanding

160,000

160,000

Additional paid-in capital

38,059,000

38,059,000

Accumulated deficit

(38,957,000)

(40,405,000)

Total Stockholders' Deficit

(24,000)

(2,186,000)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

4,000

$

35,000

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements

CONDENSED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Rounded to the nearest $1,000, except shares outstanding and loss per share)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

REVENUE

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative

12,000

8,000

34,000

10,000

Impaiirment of intangible assets

35,000

-

35,000

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

47,000

8,000

69,000

10,000

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(47,000

)

(8,000)

(69,000)

(10,000

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

Gain on settlement of liabilities with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

-

-

1,550,000

-

Interest and issuance expense

-

(11,000)

(33,000)

(44,000

)

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

-

(11,000)

1,517,000

(44,000

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(47,000

)

(19,000)

1,448,000

(54,000

)

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

-

-

-

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(47,000

)

$

(19,000)

$

1,448,000

$

(54,000

)

Weighted average shares outstanding- basic

160,090,484

160,090,484

160,090,484

160,090,484

Weighted average shares outstanding- diluted

160,090,484

160,090,484

2,689,346,120

160,090,484

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.00)

$

0.01

$

(0.00

)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00

)

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements

CONDENSED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Preferred Convertible Shares

Series A Series B

Common Shares Subscription Paid in Accumulated

Amoun

Shares t Shares AmountSharesAmount ReceivableCapitalDeficitTotal

Balance at July 31, 2020

-

$

-

-

$

-

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

-

$

38,059,000

$

39,184,000)

$

(965,000)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,000)

(19,000)

Balance at October 31, 2020

-

$

-

-

$

-

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

-

$

38,059,000

$

39,203,000)

$

(984,000)

Balance at July 31, 2021

500,000

$

25,000

500,000

$

689,000

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

(5,000)

$

38,059,000

$

38,910,000)

$

18,000

Subscription recivable settled by payment of accounts payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,000

-

-

5,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(47,000)

(47,000)

Balance at October 31, 2021

500,000

$

25,000

500,000

$

689,000

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

0

$

38,059,000

$

38,957,000)

$

(24,000)

Balance at April 30, 2020

-

$

-

-

$

-

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

-

$

38,059,000

$

39,149,000)

$

(930,000)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(54,000)

(54,000)

Balance at October 31, 2021

-

$

-

-

$

-

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

-

$

38,059,000

$

39,203,000)

$

(984,000)

Balance at April 30, 2021

-

$

-

-

$

-

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

-

$

38,059,000

$

40,405,000)

$

2,186,000)

Issuance of Series A Preferred Convertible Stock

500,000

25,000

-

-

-

-

(5,000)

-

-

20,000

Issuance of Series 5 Preferred Convertible Stock

-

-

500,000

689,000

-

-

-

-

-

689,000

Subscription recivable settled by payment of accounts payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,000

-

-

5,000

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,448,000

1,448,000

Balance at October 31, 2021

500,000

$

25,000

500,000

$

689,000

160,090,484

$

160,000

$

0

$

38,059,000

$

38,957,000)

$

(24,000)

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements

CROWDGATHER, INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Rounded to the nearest $1,000)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net Income (loss)

$

1,448,000

$

(54,000)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Gain on settlement of liabilities with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,550,000)

-

Impairment of intangible assets

35,000

-

Non-cash interest

33,000

44,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Increase in prepaid expenses

(4,000)

-

Increase in account payable and accrued liabilities

12,000

10,000

Net cash provided by (used) in operating activities

(26,000)

-

Cash flows from investing activities:

-

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

-

-

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

10,000

-

Proceed from related party loan

16,000

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

26,000

-

Net increase (decrease) in cash

$

-

$

-

Cash, beginning of period

$

-

Cash, end of period

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for income taxes

$

-

$

-

Cash paid for interest

$

-

$

-

Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Financing Activities

Settlement of expenses through the issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

$

15,000

$

-

Settlement of liabilities through the issuance of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

$

2,239,000

$

-

Subscription receivable settled through payment of accounts payable

$

5,000

$

-

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crowdgather Inc. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
