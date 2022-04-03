CrowdGather : CRWG Financials 10 31 21

CROWDGATHER, INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

OCTOBER 31, 2021

CROWDGATHER, INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

(Rounded to the nearest $1,000)

(Unaudited) October 31, 2021

Audited) April 20, 2021

ASSETS Current assets

Cash $ - $ - Prepaid expenses 4,000 - Total Current Assets 4,000 - Intangible and other assets - 35,000 Total Assets $ 4,000 $ 35,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,000 $ 51,000 Other accrued liabilities - 345,000 Convertible notes payable - net of discount - 75,000 Notes payable to related parties 16,000 1,750,000 Total Current Liabilities 28,000 2,221,000 Stockholders' Deficit Preferred stock, $0.001 par, 8,500,000 and 10,0000,000 shares, respectively, authorized, 0 shares issued - - Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001, 500,000 and 0 shares, respectively, authorized, 500,000 and 0 shares, respectively, issued 25,000 - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001, 1,000,000 and 0 shares, respectively, authorized, 500,000 and 0 shares, respectively, issued 689,000 - Common stock, $0.001 par, 975,000,000 shares authorized, 160.090,484 shares issued and outstanding 160,000 160,000 Additional paid-in capital 38,059,000 38,059,000 Accumulated deficit (38,957,000) (40,405,000) Total Stockholders' Deficit (24,000) (2,186,000) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 4,000 $ 35,000

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements

CONDENSED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Rounded to the nearest $1,000, except shares outstanding and loss per share)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020

REVENUE $ - $ - $ - $ - OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 12,000 8,000 34,000 10,000 Impaiirment of intangible assets 35,000 - 35,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 47,000 8,000 69,000 10,000 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (47,000 ) (8,000) (69,000) (10,000 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Gain on settlement of liabilities with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - - 1,550,000 - Interest and issuance expense - (11,000) (33,000) (44,000 ) TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET - (11,000) 1,517,000 (44,000 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (47,000 ) (19,000) 1,448,000 (54,000 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - - - - NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (47,000 ) $ (19,000) $ 1,448,000 $ (54,000 ) Weighted average shares outstanding- basic 160,090,484 160,090,484 160,090,484 160,090,484 Weighted average shares outstanding- diluted 160,090,484 160,090,484 2,689,346,120 160,090,484 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 )

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements

CONDENSED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Preferred Convertible Shares

Series A Series B

Common Shares Subscription Paid in Accumulated

Amoun

Shares t Shares AmountSharesAmount ReceivableCapitalDeficitTotal

Balance at July 31, 2020 - $ - - $ - 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ - $ 38,059,000 $ 39,184,000) $ (965,000) Net loss for the period - - - - - - - - (19,000) (19,000) Balance at October 31, 2020 - $ - - $ - 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ - $ 38,059,000 $ 39,203,000) $ (984,000) Balance at July 31, 2021 500,000 $ 25,000 500,000 $ 689,000 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ (5,000) $ 38,059,000 $ 38,910,000) $ 18,000 Subscription recivable settled by payment of accounts payable - - - - - - 5,000 - - 5,000 Net loss for the period - - - - - - - - (47,000) (47,000) Balance at October 31, 2021 500,000 $ 25,000 500,000 $ 689,000 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ 0 $ 38,059,000 $ 38,957,000) $ (24,000) Balance at April 30, 2020 - $ - - $ - 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ - $ 38,059,000 $ 39,149,000) $ (930,000) Net loss for the period - - - - - - - - (54,000) (54,000) Balance at October 31, 2021 - $ - - $ - 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ - $ 38,059,000 $ 39,203,000) $ (984,000) Balance at April 30, 2021 - $ - - $ - 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ - $ 38,059,000 $ 40,405,000) $ 2,186,000) Issuance of Series A Preferred Convertible Stock 500,000 25,000 - - - - (5,000) - - 20,000 Issuance of Series 5 Preferred Convertible Stock - - 500,000 689,000 - - - - - 689,000 Subscription recivable settled by payment of accounts payable - - - - - - 5,000 - - 5,000 Net income for the period - - - - - - - - 1,448,000 1,448,000 Balance at October 31, 2021 500,000 $ 25,000 500,000 $ 689,000 160,090,484 $ 160,000 $ 0 $ 38,059,000 $ 38,957,000) $ (24,000) )

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements

CROWDGATHER, INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Rounded to the nearest $1,000)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net Income (loss) $ 1,448,000 $ (54,000) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on settlement of liabilities with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (1,550,000) - Impairment of intangible assets 35,000 - Non-cash interest 33,000 44,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in prepaid expenses (4,000) - Increase in account payable and accrued liabilities 12,000 10,000 Net cash provided by (used) in operating activities (26,000) - Cash flows from investing activities: - - Net cash provided by investing activities - - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 10,000 - Proceed from related party loan 16,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 26,000 - Net increase (decrease) in cash $ - $ - Cash, beginning of period $ - Cash, end of period $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Financing Activities Settlement of expenses through the issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock $ 15,000 $ - Settlement of liabilities through the issuance of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock $ 2,239,000 $ - Subscription receivable settled through payment of accounts payable $ 5,000 $ -

See accompanying notes to these condensed unaudited financial statements