The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CrowdStrike caused a global internet outage on July 19, 2024, when its botched update caused computers running Microsoft Windows to crash. The Company’s error caused major problems in banking, transportation, and other sectors. The Company’s CEO acknowledged the problem, stating, "We're deeply sorry for the impact that we've caused to customers, to travelers, to anyone affected by this."

