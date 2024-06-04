Financial Results
Q1 FY 2025
Our Fiscal Year
Our fiscal year end is January 31, and our fiscal quarters end on April 30, July 31, October 31 and January 31. Our fiscal years ended January 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025 are referred to herein as fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.
CrowdStrike Q1 At-a-Glance: Platform Driving Record Results
Record Q1
Net New ARR
Strong Operating
Leverage & Record
Free Cash Flow
Ending ARR
$3.65B
+33% YoY
Operating Margin
22%
+5 percentage points YoY
Free Cash Flow
$322M
+42% YoY
Net New ARR
$212M
+22% YoY
Diluted EPS
$0.93
+63% YoY
Free Cash Flow Margin & Rule of 40
35% 68
Market
Opportunity
& Leadership
Our AI-Native XDR Platform Creates Opportunity
Lightweight
Cloud-First
AI-Native
Hardware
Data Silos
Friction
Identity
Protection
Threat $9B
Intelligence
Data $6B
Protection
$4B
Cybersecurity
Generative AI
Observability
$12B
Cloud
Security
$12B
$100B
Security
CY24 TAM
Endpoint
Security $19B
The AI-Native
& IT Ops
$18B
Security Platform
Managed
Services
$17B
CY25 TAM
Source: IDC and company estimates. See appendix.
$225B
$100B
CY28 TAM
The AI-Native
CY24 TAM
Security Platform
The AI-Native
Security Platform
Source: company estimate.
The Falcon Platform: Driving Consolidation
Our Single Platform Displaces Point Products and Lowers TCO
Platform Adoption
