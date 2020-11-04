Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.    CRWD

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CrowdStrike : Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:32am EST

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2021 ended October 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 409-937-8967, conference ID: 1157826.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the CrowdStrike website at ir.crowdstrike.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through December 9, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, conference ID: 1157826. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at: https://ir.crowdstrike.com/events-and-presentations.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:32aCROWDSTRIKE : Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conf..
BU
10/30CROWDSTRIKE : Russian election threat potent, but interference so far slim
AQ
10/22CROWDSTRIKE : to Advance Threat Intelligence Offerings With Industry-Leading Sit..
BU
10/19CROWDSTRIKE : Cyberattacks on coronavirus vaccine projects confirmed in Japan
AQ
10/15CROWDSTRIKE : Advances Cloud and Zero Trust Offerings and Partnerships at Fal.Co..
BU
10/14CROWDSTRIKE : Enhances Visibility and Automates Analysis into Incident Response ..
BU
10/14CROWDSTRIKE : Accelerates Proactive Threat Defense through Context-Rich Partner ..
BU
10/13CROWDSTRIKE : Enhances Security for Multi-Cloud Environments with New Module Cro..
BU
10/13CROWDSTRIKE : Bolsters Endpoint Protection Platform with New Capabilities
BU
10/13CROWDSTRIKE : Extends Zero Trust to Endpoint Devices to Provide a Holistic Cyber..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 823 M - -
Net income 2021 -108 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -269x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 839 M 27 839 M -
EV / Sales 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales 2022 23,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 838
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 157,23 $
Last Close Price 126,86 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George P. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerhard Watzinger Chairman
Colin Black Chief Operating Officer
Burt W. Podbere Chief Financial Officer
Michael Sentonas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.154.38%27 839
ACCENTURE PLC7.19%143 002
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES21.83%132 549
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-14.83%101 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.36%71 389
INFOSYS LIMITED45.33%60 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group