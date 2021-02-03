CrowdStrike : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Log in
02/03/2021 | 08:33am EST
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended January 31, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 409-937-8967, conference ID: 7779006.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the CrowdStrike website at ir.crowdstrike.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through March 23, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, conference ID: 7779006. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at: https://ir.crowdstrike.com/events-and-presentations.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
