CrowdStrike Appoints Jennifer Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer

Johnson takes the helm of CrowdStrike’s industry-defining global marketing team to build on and help power the company’s record growth trajectory

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Johnson as the company’s new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Leveraging a 20-year track record in software marketing with expertise in cybersecurity and IT management, Johnson is a seasoned CMO who has earned a reputation as a bold storyteller well known for helping companies define and dominate market categories. She has run global marketing for leading cybersecurity and technology organizations including Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB) and Amplitude (Nasdaq: AMPL) – both of which she helped lead through successful public offerings – as well as Coverity (now Synopsys) and Tanium. Most recently, she served as CMO at Illumio, and previously served on the Illumio Board. Johnson also served as a partner at Andreessen Horowitz and a Category Designer in residence at Play Bigger, where she helped clients introduce radically different go-to-market approaches, hone their strategic positioning and disrupt existing markets. She currently serves on the Board of Immersive Labs.

“Jennifer’s impressive track record has earned her a strong reputation for her expertise and skills in redefining markets, building bold new narratives and creating new categories at both high-growth startups and publicly traded companies,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer at CrowdStrike. “As we continue to raise the bar, disrupt the cybersecurity industry and reimagine how to solve deep customer pain points in the era where security, observability and data are converging, Jennifer’s innovative skill set and results-driven leadership approach are the perfect fit for CrowdStrike’s brand evolution.”

As CMO of CrowdStrike, Johnson will be responsible for driving brand awareness, global messaging and communications programs, go-to-market strategies, demand generation and field sales support for CrowdStrike’s global product, customer and partner marketing teams.

Johnson joins the company after a record breaking fiscal quarter for CrowdStrike. The financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023, reported August 30, 2022, showed quarterly revenue exceeded $500 million for the first time in history with ending ARR surpassing $2 billion. The company also added a record 1,741 net new subscription customers in the quarter, for a total of 19,686 subscription customers that rely on CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform to protect and power their business.

“CrowdStrike is in a league of its own. There are very few once-in-a generation companies that fundamentally change an industry, and CrowdStrike is rewriting security for the modern era,” said Johnson. “Being the second fastest company ever reported to hit the landmark $2 billion ARR milestone, customers look to CrowdStrike as the gold standard in delivering protection that powers their business. I am honored to join one of the most iconic brands in cybersecurity, and be part of the world-class team to help take CrowdStrike to even greater heights.”

