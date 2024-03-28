CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) announced the winners of the annual CrowdStrike Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards at the CrowdStrike Partner Symposium in Bangkok.

The awards recognize the exceptional work the partner ecosystem accomplished, supporting CrowdStrike’s rapid growth in the region. Partners are pivotal to CrowdStrike’s growth, contributing to new logo customer additions as well as driving CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform adoption. Winning partner organizations were judged based on the value the organization or individual creates and delivers to mutual customers and CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike APJ Partner Awards winners include:

APJ Overall Awards

BT – Global SI Partner of the Year

Amazon Web Services – Technology Alliance Ecosystem Partner of the Year

UnThreats – APJ MSSP of the Year

PT. Virtus Technology Indonesia – Distributor of the Year

ANZ

Sekuro Operations Pty Ltd – Partner of the Year

CyberCX – Growth Partner of the Year

Adele Buchanan, CSO Group – Best Partner Salesperson of the Year

Feng Zhang, Sekuro Operations Pty Ltd – Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year

India

ACPL Systems Pvt Ltd – Partner of the Year

DigitalTrack Solutions Private Limited – Growth Partner of the Year

Vinod Kumar, Foresight Software Solutions Pvt Ltd – Best Partner Salesperson of the Year

Ramchandran R, Valuepoint TechSol Private Limited – Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year

Southeast and North Asia

Nexus Technologies Inc. – Partner of the Year

Systex Information (H.K.) Ltd – Growth Partner of the Year

Ralph Adrian Espena, Trends & Technologies – Best Partner Salesperson of the Year

Lim Eng Kiat, UnThreats – Best Partner Solutions Engineer of the Year

Japan

LAC Co. Ltd – Partner of the Year

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation – Growth Partner of the Year

“Our APJ Partner Symposium provides an opportunity to recognise outstanding achievement at a business and personal level through these awards and I’d like to offer congratulations to all the winners, as well as all partners who have achieved notable growth with CrowdStrike over the year,” said Jon Fox, VP of Channels, APJ at CrowdStrike. “The conversations we’re having with partners shows that they recognise the value of our single platform approach. Our cloud, identity and next-gen SIEM solutions have generated a huge amount of interest with partners who see significant growth opportunities in these areas.”

Headquartered in the U.S. with global operations, CrowdStrike is one of the fastest growing and most innovative security companies in the world. CrowdStrike is fueling the era of AI-powered cybersecurity. The CrowdStrike partner ecosystem is a key component of delivering CrowdStrike’s mission of stopping breaches by providing industry knowledge, market expertise and access to organizations around the world. The company’s industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform has made CrowdStrike one of the most trusted brands in cybersecurity and provides significant growth opportunities for partners.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike® Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

