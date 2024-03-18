Companies join forces to bring LLM-powered applications to the enterprise, unleashing the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform data with NVIDIA AI Software, including new NVIDIA NIM microservices

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver NVIDIA’s AI computing services on the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform. Combining Falcon platform data with NVIDIA’s GPU-optimized AI pipelines and software, including new NVIDIA NIM microservices, puts custom and secure generative AI model creation in the hands of CrowdStrike and NVIDIA customers.

According to the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, the average breakout time is now down to 62 minutes, with the fastest recorded attack being just over two minutes. As modern attacks grow faster and more sophisticated, organizations need AI-powered security to gain the organizational speed and automation required to stay protected and stop breaches.

“Since our founding, CrowdStrike has pioneered the use of AI in cybersecurity. Our customers from all verticals, segments, and geographies are increasing adoption of AI/ML across their businesses, looking to generative AI for efficiency, speed, and innovation,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO at CrowdStrike. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA combines the power of two innovative industry leaders to not only help customers meet and exceed necessary security requirements, but also increase adoption of AI technologies for business acceleration and value creation.”

“Cybersecurity is inherently a data problem — the more data that enterprises can process, the more events they can detect and address,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Pairing NVIDIA accelerated computing and generative AI with CrowdStrike cybersecurity can give enterprises unprecedented visibility into threats to help them better protect their businesses.”

CrowdStrike creates the richest and highest fidelity security telemetry, on the order of petabytes daily, from the AI-native Falcon platform. Embedded in the Falcon platform is a virtuous data cycle where cybersecurity’s very best threat intelligence data is collected at the source, preventative and generative models are built and trained, and CrowdStrike customers are protected with community immunity. This collaboration helps Falcon users take advantage of AI-powered solutions to stop the breach, faster than ever.

CrowdStrike will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Morpheus and NVIDIA NIM microservices to bring custom LLM-powered applications to the enterprise. Paired with the Falcon platform’s unique contextual data, customers will be able to solve novel, domain-specific use cases, including AI-powered applications that can process petabytes of logs to improve threat hunting, detect supply chain attacks, identify anomalies in user behavior, and proactively defend against emerging exploits and vulnerabilities. Customers can benefit from having the best underlying security data to operationalize their selection of AI architectures with confidence, quickly turning all enterprise data into powerful insights and actions to drive performance and cost optimizations.

Forward-Looking Statement Notice

The press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning the development and availability of product and features, the benefits and capabilities of our current and future products and services, and our strategic plans and objectives. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those statements. Any future products, functionality and services may be abandoned or delayed, and customers should make decisions to purchase products and services based on features that are currently available. These and other risk factors are described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on our beliefs and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of publication. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318142732/en/