Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRWD   US22788C1053

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CrowdStrike Delivers A Fully Integrated Breach Prevention Platform for Cloud Workloads Across AWS Cloud and Edge Environments

11/30/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CrowdStrike expands support across AWS Outposts and Amazon EKS Anywhere to further deliver security consistency from the edge to the cloud, and launches new AWS integrations with Humio

CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD) a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced new product integrations and certifications that deliver breach protection and streaming observability. These solutions provide consistent security and simplified operational management across Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) cloud-to-edge and customer-managed infrastructure, and break down silos across information technology (IT) security and development operations (DevOps) teams.

“Many organizations lack the visibility and streamlined security needed to properly protect their cloud workloads with precision from end-to-end,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of World Wide Alliances, Channels and Business Development at CrowdStrike. “With these latest certifications and integrations, joint customers are provided a consistent security posture and holistic observability of their edge workloads, on-premises data centers and cloud-native deployments, bridging the gap between IT security and DevOps.”

The expanded CrowdStrike support includes new product integrations, AWS Certifications achievements and participants as launch partners for the following AWS programs:

  • EKS Anywhere Support - CrowdStrikeprovides continuous posture management and breach protection for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Amazon EKS with AWS Fargate and now Amazon EKS running on customers’ on-premises infrastructure via Amazon EKS Anywhere. Customers benefit from greater visibility, compliance and the industry’s fastest threat detection and response to outsmart the adversary.
  • AWS Outposts Launch Partner - IDC predicts that by 2024, due to an explosion of edge data, 65% of the Forbes Global 2000 will embed edge-first data stewardship, security and network practices into data protection plans.¹ As a result, CrowdStrike is proud to be a launch partner of AWS Outposts, spanning the 1U, 2U and 42U form factors. Customers will be afforded a unified security experience across AWS-supported on-premises edge, data center and cloud-native services.
  • AWS Quick Starts for Humio - Customers will be able to initiate Humio clusters via AWS Quick Starts templates. This will reduce dozens of manual AWS procedures to a few steps, empowering customers to start attaining Humio’s streaming observability at scale and with consistency, within minutes.
  • Humio Integration with AWS FireLens -Customers are now able to ingest AWS service and event data into Humio via AWS FireLens, container log router for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and AWS Fargate. Humio customers will now have greater extensibility to use the breadth of services at AWS to simplify routing of logs to Humio, enabling accelerated threat hunting and search across their AWS footprint for novel and advanced cyber threats.

  • AWS Well Architected ISV Certification Achieved - CrowdStrike has passed the AWS technical review and achieved a certification for being an AWS Well Architected ISV, having proven to adopt AWS best practices, drive improved security and performance outcomes, adopt cloud-native architectures and achieve industry compliance at scale.

Visit CrowdStrike in booth #152 at AWS re:Invent.

For more information, please visit AWS Marketplace or CrowdStrike.com for available CrowdStrike product offerings.

¹IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Digital Infrastructure 2022 Predictions (IDC #US47441321, October 2021)

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon captures approximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about CrowdStrike’s expectations, plans, and intentions, regarding AWS Quick Start for Humio. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Information on new products, features, and functionality, including our expectations with respect to the development, release and timing thereof, is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon.

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:59pCrowdStrike Delivers A Fully Integrated Breach Prevention Platform for Cloud Workloads ..
BU
04:42pCrowdStrike Closes on Acquisition of SecureCircle
MT
04:07pCrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of SecureCircle to Disrupt the Legacy DLP Market with..
BU
11/29CrowdStrike Seen Posting Solid Fiscal Third-Quarter Results, Raise Guidance Amid Favora..
MT
11/29INSIDER SELL : Crowdstrike Holdings
MT
11/29CrowdStrike Likely to Post 'Strong' Fiscal Q3 Results Amid Positive Competitive Environ..
MT
11/29CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/24Deutsche Bank Cuts CrowdStrike Holdings' Price Target to $300 From $320; Buy Rating Kep..
MT
11/23The two cybersecurity stocks expected to end the year on a high
AQ
11/22CrowdStrike Tops List of Most Valuable Public Cybersecurity Companies On Deloitte's Tec..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 404 M - -
Net income 2022 -216 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -248x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 245 M 51 245 M -
EV / Sales 2022 35,6x
EV / Sales 2023 25,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 224
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 224,57 $
Average target price 305,89 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George P. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Burt W. Podbere Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Chairman
Michael Sentonas Chief Technology Officer
Jerry Dixon Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.6.02%51 245
ACCENTURE PLC40.05%231 067
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.22.33%172 464
SNOWFLAKE INC.29.63%109 762
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.86%106 271
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.33.88%99 404