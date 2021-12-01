CrowdStrike Earns Highest Rating in October 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer' for Endpoint Protection Platforms Report

CrowdStrike records the highest ‘Willingness to Recommend’ from customers at 98%

CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that for the third year in a row, it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as ‘Customers’ Choice’ in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms report1 across North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ). Within the report, The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform achieved an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 out of 260 verified customer reviews, the highest rating of all vendors named a Customers’ Choice in this market for three consecutive years, as of November 25, 2021.

In the latest recognition of the company’s vision and solutions, CrowdStrike also recorded the highest customer satisfaction across all industry sectors and company sizes segmented by Gartner. Out of 18 vendors assessed in the report, CrowdStrike recorded the highest “Willingness to Recommend” from customers at 98%. CrowdStrike is the only company to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms in every industry segment including: Public Sector, Government & Education, Finance Sector, Manufacturing Sector, and the Services Sector. This impressive distinction follows Gartner recognition of CrowdStrike as Leader and being placed furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2021 Magic Quadrant ™for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).

“CrowdStrike has received many awards and validations throughout our 10 years in business but the most important awards are always those given by customers,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike. “Putting the customer first, we are extremely proud that nearly all who participated in reviews were willing to share how seamless their experiences were with the Falcon platform. Our customers' willingness to contribute, along with our continued, customer-focused innovation, is a testament to CrowdStrike’s global success.”

Overall, CrowdStrike had the highest rating for:

Product Capabilities (4.8 out 5) based on 257 responses

Deployment Experience (4.8 out of 5) based on 254 responses

Support Experience (4.8 out of 5) based on 253 responses

Sales Experience (4.8 out of 5) based on 232 responses

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who purchase, implement and/or use the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The Gartner Peer Insights methodology collects data to help clients with a synthesis of which vendor products are the most highly rated by customers for EPP solutions. Vendors recognized as a Customers’ Choice must have 50 or more approved ratings and an average overall rating of 4.5 stars or greater. In addition to providing an overall score, Gartner Peer Insights allows customers and prospects to pivot by company size, vertical, geography, date and reviewer role.

Testimonials from CrowdStrike customers include:

"The platform is very robust and simple to use. Its alignment on the MITRE framework and efficiency on reducing unnecessary noise level is of great value in today's busy times. Detections are meaningful and actionable. Platform maintenance is minimal. The ability to connect to the machines via their sensor installed, in order to investigate and contain threats is invaluable."

- Information Security Manager in the Services Industry

"CrowdStrike was extremely easy to implement compared to other vendors. We were an early adopter so we have seen the functionality expand over time and we have a great overall satisfaction with the product. We have continued to expand our use of CrowdStrike into their managed services, vulnerability management, sandboxing, and consulting services."

- CIO from Finance Industry

"Working with CrowdStrike has been incredibly easy and rewarding for our organization. The product is easy to deploy, and the management is easy to use for our security staff. I particularly like all the details on the active threat actors and their focuses. It really helps take the fear of the unknown out of cybersecurity threats.”

- IT Director in the Government Industry

“CrowdStrike Falcon has been a fantastic addition to our security layers within our organization. The entire process from evaluation to implementation was about as easy as it could be.”

- Director of Information Technology in the Construction Industry

"CrowdStrike Falcon is one of the most important tools in my organization's security toolbox.”

- Director of IT Security & Infrastructure in the Healthcare Industry

“I wouldn't hesitate to recommend CrowdStrike Falcon to anyone looking for a dependable and robust security solution."

- Information Systems Manager from Energy and Utility Industry

CrowdStrike has consistently been recognized as an industry leader in Endpoint Protection, and recent accolades include:

CrowdStrike was recently named a “Leader” and placed furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) 2 .

. CrowdStrike was recognized as a Leader and placed furthest for Completeness of Vision in the Magic Quadrant for EPP for the second consecutive time.

The company also received the highest score for “Lean Forward” Organizations (Type A Use Cases) in the Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms report3.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon captures approximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

_______________________

1 Gartner, Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 25 November 2021.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Paul Webber, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Mark Harris, Prateek Bhajanka, 5 May 2021.

3 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms” by Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Paul Webber, Prateek Bhajanka 6 May 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006192/en/