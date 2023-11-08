Report also identifies CrowdStrike as the channel leader in endpoint market share

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) has been named a growth leader among cybersecurity companies selling through the channel, according to a report released by Canalys, an independent analyst firm. CrowdStrike surpassed the 12 cybersecurity vendors identified in the report, with a year-on-year percentage growth rate of 39.1 for overall channel sales.

“Cybersecurity makes up about $80 billion today in software and hardware. Partners earn $2 in services for every $1 of software and hardware that is sold in cybersecurity today. Out of every category and sub-category, channel services are growing faster over the next 4-5 years. CrowdStrike is outgrowing the overall cybersecurity market,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. “It has established itself as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the channel over the last 5-6 years.”

According to Canalys, channel sales account for 91.5 percent of all cybersecurity technology spending with resellers, system integrators and MSSP partners comprising 92 percent of the endpoint security channel market.

The research also recognizes CrowdStrike as the worldwide leader in endpoint security sales, with an 18.5 percent market share in Q2 2023. Canalys attributes CrowdStrike’s ability to deliver growth at significant scale to its channel-led business model, with recent highlights including CrowdStrike’s new Accelerate Partner Program, Falcon Complete for Service Providers, CrowdStrike MarketPlace, and its CrowdCredit reward program.

CrowdStrike has also recently been honored with CRN’s Partner of the Year and AWS’s 2023 ISV Partner of the Year awards.

“CrowdStrike puts partners in the driver’s seat to help businesses of all sizes stop breaches. Our AI-native platform, mission-driven team, and industry-leading partner program is tuned to deliver long term customer success,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “As the world faced macro challenges, we doubled down on our partners, investing in their futures with entertaining education, value selling tools, and disruptive go-to-market programs. Canalys’ research illustrates the return on our investments and the efficacy of our partner-first strategy. I couldn’t be more proud of our partners - and the growth they’re experiencing – by leading with CrowdStrike as cybersecurity’s platform consolidator of choice.”

