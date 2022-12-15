CrowdStrike Expands CrowdStrike Falcon Platform with Industry's Most Complete Adversary-Driven External Attack Surface Management Technology to Minimize Risk from Exposed Assets

CrowdStrike Falcon Surface supercharges CrowdStrike Falcon platform with EASM capabilities for an outside-in and inside-out perspective of the attack surface

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has expanded the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver the industry’s most complete adversary-driven External Attack Surface Management (EASM) technology for enhanced adversary intelligence and real-time discovery of internet exposures. As part of this platform expansion, CrowdStrike introduced CrowdStrike Falcon Surface as a standalone module, which features capabilities from the recent acquisition of Reposify.

“CrowdStrike is uniquely positioned to win in the EASM market for three key reasons. First, part of understanding your external attack surface is knowing your adversary. We know more about adversaries than anyone else in the industry. Second, getting visibility into internet exposures requires both an outside-in and inside-out perspective. We will focus on integrating our IT hygiene, vulnerability management and EASM modules together, so we can deliver deep insights of enterprise risk across all assets. Third and most importantly, we deliver EASM from a unified security platform with a single, lightweight agent. This approach enables us to drive the best outcomes for customers – speed of deployment, ease-of-use, cost efficiencies and more,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike.

Reimagining EASM

Traditional security solutions are built to provide organizations with a view of risk across internal attack surfaces, which leave critical blind spots for external attack surfaces. According to research from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), only 9% of organizations are monitoring 100% of their attack surface. CrowdStrike Falcon Surface is reimagining the EASM category by enabling organizations to understand the external attack surface from an adversary’s perspective based on CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence. CrowdStrike Falcon Surface uses a proprietary real-time 24/7 engine to scan the entire internet to identify risky exposure of known and unknown assets, based solely on domain addresses, to provide unmatched data accuracy with advanced attribution techniques and actionable remediation steps.

CrowdStrike Falcon Surface enables organizations to:

Discover the external attack surface: Gain continuous visibility into your organization’s exposed assets and security posture. Stay on top of any changes with an always up-to-date asset inventory.

Gain continuous visibility into your organization’s exposed assets and security posture. Stay on top of any changes with an always up-to-date asset inventory. Gain insights that are tailored to your needs: Remain informed on exposures and security issues, which are flagged and prioritized for your business so you can know what to tackle first. Customizable alerts are delivered directly to your inbox or system of choice.

Remain informed on exposures and security issues, which are flagged and prioritized for your business so you can know what to tackle first. Customizable alerts are delivered directly to your inbox or system of choice. Review and resolve issues: Generate an action plan with CrowdStrike Falcon Surface’s optimizer, which automatically suggests remediation steps to quickly minimize the risks that have the biggest impact on your security posture.

Supercharging the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform with EASM

With the introduction of CrowdStrike Falcon Surface, CrowdStrike will also integrate EASM technology across the CrowdStrike Falcon platform – starting with its industry-leading Threat Intelligence product suite and highly-differentiated Security & IT Operations product suite. These integrations of CrowdStrike Falcon Surface will enable organizations to:

Get expanded visibility into external adversary activity with CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence Recon : Stay ahead of attackers by monitoring criminal activity across the open, deep, dark web with CrowdStrike’s digital risk protection module and correlate their malicious tools and tradecraft with external attack surface data to proactively harden risky, exposed assets.

Stay ahead of attackers by monitoring criminal activity across the open, deep, dark web with CrowdStrike’s digital risk protection module and correlate their malicious tools and tradecraft with external attack surface data to proactively harden risky, exposed assets. Reduce enterprise risk with CrowdStrike Falcon Discover and CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight: Get a 360-degree view of your enterprise attack surface and exposures from both the outside-in and inside-out with integrations across CrowdStrike’s IT hygiene and vulnerability management modules.

CrowdStrike Falcon Surface and the integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence Recon are both generally available for customers. Integrations with CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight and CrowdStrike Falcon Discover are expected to be generally available in the second half of 2023.

