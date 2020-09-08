CrowdStrike : Expands Support for AWS Workloads and Container Deployments

CrowdStrike enhances services for AWS with fast, seamless protection and visibility across cloud workloads, aligning with customers’ DevSecOps workflows

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the expansion of support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) with new capabilities that deliver integrations for the compute services and cloud services categories. Through these expanded services, CrowdStrike is enhancing development, security and operations (DevSecOps) to enable faster and more secure innovation that is easier to deploy.

The expanded capabilities that CrowdStrike is delivering support the growing needs of today’s cloud-first businesses that are conducting business and innovating in the cloud. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers advanced threat protection and comprehensive visibility that scale to secure cloud workloads and container deployments across organizations. This enables enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation while protecting their businesses against the nefarious activity of sophisticated threat actors. The expanded support delivers customers comprehensive insight across different compute services, secure communication across deployment fleet, automatic workload discovery and comprehensive cloud visibility across multiple accounts.

“As security becomes an earlier part of the development cycle, development teams must be equipped with solutions that allow them to quickly and effectively build from the ground up the strength and protection needed for the evolving threat landscape,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer of CrowdStrike. “Through our growing integrations with our strong collaboration with AWS, CrowdStrike is providing security teams the scale and tools needed to adopt, innovate and secure technology across any workload with speed and efficiency, making it easier to address security issues in earlier phases of development and providing better, holistic protection and uptime for end users.”

Compute Services

AWS Graviton - CrowdStrike provides cloud-native workload protection for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) A1 instances powered by AWS Graviton Processors, as well as the C6g, M6g and R6g Amazon EC2 instances based on the new Graviton2 Processors. With the Falcon lightweight agent, customers receive the same seamless protection and visibility across different compute instance types with minimal impact on runtime performance. CrowdStrike Falcon secures Linux workloads running on ARM with no requirements for reboots, “scan storms” or invasive signature updates.

Amazon WorkSpaces - Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully managed, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution that provides users with either Windows or Linux desktops in just a few minutes and can quickly scale to provide thousands of desktops to workers across the globe. CrowdStrike brings its industry-leading prevention and detection capabilities that include machine learning (ML), exploit prevention and behavioral detections to Amazon WorkSpaces, supporting remote workforces without affecting business continuity.

Bottlerocket - Bottlerocket, a new Linux-based open source operating system purpose-built by AWS for running containers on virtual machines or bare metal hosts and designed to improve security and operations of organizations' containerized infrastructure. CrowdStrike Falcon will provide run-time protection, unparalleled endpoint detection and response (EDR) visibility and container awareness, enabling customers to further secure their applications running on Bottlerocket.

Cloud Services

AWS PrivateLink - AWS PrivateLink provides private connectivity between VPCs, AWS services, and on-premises applications on AWS, without the data having to go over the Internet. Customers will be able to use AWS PrivateLink with CrowdStrike Falcon to enable their sensor-to-cloud traffic, from their AWS hosted instances. This dramatically simplifies customers’ network architecture because there are no additional gateways required for communicating with the CrowdStrike cloud platform, and minimizes security risk by reducing exposure to the internet for customers subscribing to CrowdStrike products and services in AWS Marketplace.

AWS Control Tower - AWS Control Tower provides organizations with multiple accounts and teams the easiest way to set up their new multi-account AWS environment and govern at scale. CrowdStrike Falcon Workload Protection seamlessly integrates with AWS Control Tower via API, delivering comprehensive protection and visibility across all Amazon EC2 resources. This rich AWS context helps customers quickly create ready to move-in cloud environments with security deployments automated from the beginning.

Learn more about CrowdStrike integrations with AWS Graviton, Bottlerocket, AWS WorkSpaces, AWS PrivateLink and AWS Control Tower on the CrowdStrike website.

